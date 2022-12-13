Where to Watch Argentina-Croatia World Cup Match in US

Argentina and Croatia are set to clash in the World Cup semifinals on Tuesday, December 13 at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

In the US, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Argentina vs Croatia streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Telemundo and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Argentina vs Croatia live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Argentina vs Croatia live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option for a live stream of the World Cup–you can watch a simulcast of Telemundo’s coverage for every single match via Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch Argentina vs Croatia live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed for the World Cup, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Argentina vs Croatia live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Telemundo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Argentina vs Croatia live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Argentina vs Croatia Preview

Argentina took down Australia, 2-1, in the Round of 16 before beating the Netherlands on penalty kicks, 4-3, in the quarterfinal round. Lionel Messi hit Nahuel Molina, who scored Argentina’s first goal, and Messi later scored by penalty kick in the 73rd minute to help account for both of his squad’s regulation goals.

“Leo was very important – he showed why he is the best player of all time,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. “We’re happy he’s on our side.”

Messi has scored four goals and contributed to six so far throughout this World Cup, second to Kylian Mbappe, who has seven. Despite his success in the Cup thus far, the Blazers say they aren’t focusing on Messi.

“We don’t have a specific plan, at least not yet, for stopping Lionel Messi,” Croatia striker Bruno Petkovic said. “Usually we don’t concentrate on just stopping one player but the whole team. The way we approach that is we need to stop them as a team. Not by man marking or some kind of similar tactics. Argentina is not only Messi.”

On the other side, Croatia took down Japan in the Round of 16, winning 3-1 on PKs, then advanced again after another nail-biter against Brazil. Bruno Petkovic tied it to 1-1 with just three minutes remaining, and Croatia won on penalty kicks yet again (4-2), eliminating a Brazil squad that had been the tourney favorites.

“This is one of the greatest wins in our history,” Croatian manager Zlatko Dalić said after the victory over Brazil. “This was a great match. Tactically, I thought they were very smart. They had control of the ball throughout the match and we conceded a goal, but were able to come back. …

“We’ll take a couple of days to relax and recover, but I do think we have the strength to keep going further,” Dalić added. “We have a lot of character on our team and we never give up. We were prepared for anything in this game, we knew as the game went on scoreless, our chances to win increased. It was very important for us not to concede a goal at the beginning and we did a good job keeping the ball.”

In addition to Petkovic, midfielders Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic will be players to watch for the Croatian side, while goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic has also been key.

Croatia was runner up in 2018, and it is still seeking its first World Cup title. Argentina has won the Cup twice, but hasn’t taken the trophy since 1986.

Here’s a look at the potential starting lineups for both squads:

Argentina: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, La. Martinez. Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Petkovic, Perisic