How to Watch Auburn vs Georgia Game Online for Free

Auburn takes on Georgia in a big SEC matchup on Saturday, October 8.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Auburn vs Georgia streaming live online:

Auburn vs Georgia Preview

Second-ranked Georgia (5-0) looks to keep rolling while Auburn (3-2) seeks a big upset when the two meet on Saturday in Athens, Georgia.

“I think when you talk about one of the oldest rivalries in college football, it’s always been a game that I know, as a player, I looked forward to playing in,” Georgia head coach Kiry Smart said via Dawg Nation. “It’s been some tremendous games between the two teams, and our guys are looking forward to getting to play at home in front of a raucous crowd, great atmosphere.”

Georgia buzz-sawed through its first four opponents, but Missouri recently challenged the Bulldogs before falling 26-22. Auburn hopes to do likewise and notably beat Missouri 17-14 earlier this season, but Auburn came up short last time out in a 21-17 loss to LSU.

“We’re excited to play Auburn. Just the fact that it’s Auburn. You know it’s going to be electrifying,” wide receiver Kearis Jackson said per Dawg Nation. “I’m hyped for it and it’s hard not to be hyped for it. We’re excited to go play them and it’s going to be a fun game.”

For Auburn to pull the upset, it will take slowing down Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and company. Bennett has 1,536 yards passing and five touchdowns versus an interceptions this season. Running backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards pack a one-two punch in the backfield with more than 200 yards rushing apiece and five touchdowns combined.

“He’s a winner…. He can throw it plenty good enough. He’s fast enough. He’s elusive…. The reason they won a national championship is because he was playing for them,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said via AL.com.

Both Robby Ashford and T.J. Finley have seen time at quarterback for Auburn this season. Ashford has 709 yards passing and three touchdowns versus and interception. He also has 223 yards rushing and a touchdown. Finley has 431 yards passing and a touchdown versus four interceptions.

“We knew going into that week that we had to throw the football because Missouri really packed in the box,” Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker said of Ashford via via the “Locked On Auburn” this week. “We knew that in order for us to be successful, we had to throw the football – and [Ashford] did a wonderful job, especially for it being his second start. I mean that’s a lot for a guy, especially in the SEC, so really happy to see that.”

“There’s a lot that we can learn from, but that’s a lot of growth there in that week. And now that we get into this week, it makes it harder for defenses to game plan now because they have to worry about the passing game. So very excited for Robby, and his growth throughout the past two weeks, and I’m sure he’ll continue to do so,” Shenker added.

Auburn has an effective running back in Tank Bigsby. He has 326 yards and four touchdowns this season.