Benavidez vs Lemieux Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

David Benavidez will have home advantage when the Phoenix native takes on David Lemieux for the interim WBC Super Middleweight title on Saturday. Both fighters will collide at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

It’s an intriguing clash of styles, with undefeated Benavidez a natural technician, while Lemieux is a true power puncher. The Canadian will likely need to score his 37th career knockout to leave the ring with the belt.

Benavidez vs Lemieux Preview

Breaking down Benavidez’s defenses will be key for Lemieux. It won’t be easy since Benavidez enters this fight with an unblemished 25-0 record. He’s mastered keeping opponents at bay with a persistent and precise jab.

Benavidez also knows how to work the body and force the man across from him to question his desire to go the distance. While Benavidez can play the long game, the 25-year-old’s power also has to be respected, thanks to 22 wins by knockout.

Lemieux has rarely had a problem putting people down for the count, but not everybody is convinced the Canadian can carry the same force into the super middleweight class.

Among the doubters, Scott Christ of SB Nation’s Bad Left Hook believes Lemieux’s “power at 168 has not looked like what it was at 160.” It’s a sentiment echoed by Christ’s colleague John Hansen, who thinks “Lemieux hasn’t yet shown his fearsome middleweight KO artist reputation also applies at 168 pounds.”

Lemieux will be under more pressure to prove his power still applies a division up because Benavidez enters the fight as the heavier of the two, per SHOWTIME Boxing:

Expect Benavidez to make the extra weight count and land the more bruising shots. He’ll also control Lemieux with a bludgeoning jab tacked onto the end of a four-and-a-half-inch reach advantage.

Lemieux will probably try to turn things into a scrap, something he’s prepared for, per Jake Donovan of Boxing Scene: “If he wants a war, he’ll get a war. I’m strong and I’ve very confident in my abilities.”

If Lemieux takes Benavidez out of his comfort zone, he could score the upset, but it’s more likely the latter sets the pace and dominates the key rounds.

There’s also a decent undercard before the main event, including Yoelvis Gomez and Jorge Cota clashing over the Junior Middleweight crown. The Featherweight title will also be contested between Luis Reynaldo Nunez and Javier Fierro.