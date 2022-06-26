How to Watch BET Awards Today for Free Without Cable

The 2022 BET Awards, honoring the best in Black entertainment from the past year, are airing live on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the 2022 BET Awards live online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” BET is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial.

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 BET Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of BET and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 BET Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2022 BET Awards live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest streaming service (behind Philo) that includes BET, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 BET Awards live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

BET Awards 2022 Preview

Play

BET Awards 2022 | PERFORMERS 🚨 JUST ADDED PERFORMER 🚨 👉 @Lil Wayne #BETAwards #betawards2022 These are the confirmed artists who will be performing live on stage for the upcoming BET Awards 2022. For more details visit BET official website and twitter accounts. The award ceremony will be held this coming June 26, 2022 (ET). ➿➿➿➿➿➿➿➿➿➿➿➿➿➿➿➿ 💁‍♂️ About: The BET Awards is… 2022-06-17T09:14:09Z

Hosted by Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson, the 2022 BET Awards are bringing the biggest names in entertainment together to “showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating Black music’s present and future, and elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change,” according to the BET press release.

The lineup of performers includes Babyface,Chance The Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, GIVĒON, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and many more.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is being honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The award “honors those who have not only shaped culture but those who have been leaders in elevating the industry in an impactful way.”

Additionally, Sitawa Wafula will bre honored with the Global Good Award, which is BET International’s “recognition of global celebrities and public figures who use their platform for social responsibility, goodness, and commitment to the welfare of the global Black community.” Wafula is receiving the award for her work with offering free mental health care in Kenya.

Her bio is as follows:

Wafula is a blogger and activist who started the first free mental health support line in Kenya. The impact of her blog posts got her a seat on the stakeholder forum that audited mental health care in Kenya (Read Report), and the National Committee that developed the Kenya Mental Health Policy (2015-2030). Her blog also won a Google Award (2014) for its consistency and authenticity on matters mental health. In 2013, she founded My Mind My Funk (MMMF) as an extension of her blog and ran it as a resource hub that provided mental health information and support. Her multifaceted approach to addressing mental health issues led to her recognition as a Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) Champion by the Ministry of Health, Kenya. Internationally, she is a Senior Fellow at Aspen Institute’s New Voices Fellowship and a member of Africa Europe Foundation’s Strategic Group on Health.

“The silence and stigma around mental health has unfortunately been part of the African, and subsequently the Black Community’s culture. By putting a global spotlight on mental health, BET is paving the way for these conversations to move from taboo topics that are not talked about in our culture to conversations we can have on the dinner table. By recognizing me and the work I have done so far, BET is affirming me, and those struggling with their mental health, to keep talking about their personal experiences. This recognition is also a testimony for all the female African innovators who have solutions for their communities but are afraid to bring them to light because of the statistics and factors that do not favor female innovators,” said Wafula in a statement.

“We are proud to honor Sitawa Wafula with the 2022 BET International Global Good Award and spotlight the critical work she’s doing around mental health awareness in African communities,” added Monde Twala, SVP/GM, Paramount Africa & Peer Lead BET International. “We’re continuing BET’s legacy of recognizing inspiring Black men and women who have touched lives through their work and contributed to the progress and upliftment of the global Black community.

The 22nd annual BET Awards are airing live on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on BET.