Broncos vs Raiders Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Denver Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a big AFC West rivalry on Sunday, October 2.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers

Broncos vs Raiders Preview

The Las Vegas Raiders desperately seek a win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Las Vegas stumbled out the gate a league-worst 0-3 after entering the season with high expectations. Denver meanwhile seeks stability amid an inconsistent 2-1 start.

The Broncos’ 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers last week encapsulated the young season in the Mile High City. Denver hasn’t been able to score consistently while the defense has done enough for the Broncos to win every game.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson simply hasn’t cooked with the offense as hoped when the team traded for him in the offseason. Wilson has just 743 yards and two touchdowns versus an interception.

With that said, Wilson knows well the caliber of team his squad just beat in Week 3. Wilson tangled with the 49ers for years in the NFC West Division as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

“We knew that was a great football team,” Wilson said via DenverBroncos.com. “That’s a Super Bowl-caliber football team on the other side. How they play defense, they’re coached really well and everything else. We also knew, and I told the guys earlier in the week, I’ve played these guys a bunch over the years. They’re going to win some battles, that’s for sure, but it’s going to come down to the wire in the fourth quarter. It always has, and we were able to win in the fourth. I told the guys, despite us battling back and forth, back and forth, the game was still close. It was in striking distance. We just kept staying on it.”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has kept going to star wide receiver Davnate Adams in Week 1, but Carr has cooled down on send the ball Adams’ way since as Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper noted.

“At the end of the day, I’m going to listen to Josh, and my progressions, and what he’s telling me in the game,” Carr said per ESPN.com’s Paul Gutierrez. “We’re trying to set things up to get the ball in a certain place and it takes repetition. It takes time. This is only three games into us playing together, again. It hasn’t been all bad.”