How to Watch ‘Buried in Barstow’ Online for Free

The latest made-for-TV movie thriller is “Buried in Barstow,” premiering on Saturday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “Buried in Barstow” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Buried in Barstow” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Lifetime is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Buried in Barstow” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest (behind Philo) long-term streaming service with Lifetime, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Buried in Barstow” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s a good option if you plan on keeping a streaming service long-term:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Buried in Barstow” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Buried in Barstow” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Buried in Barstow’ Preview

Play

Teaser | Buried in Barstow | June 4, 2022 | Lifetime Buried in Barstow, Harmon stars as Hazel King, a single mother determined to shield her daughter, Joy (Lauren Richards), from the life she once had while protecting and defending those who can't protect themselves. Plucked off the streets of Las Vegas at 15, Hazel was trained as a hit woman until a surprising pregnancy drives… 2022-02-22T20:51:26Z

Starring frequent Lifetime actress Angie Harmon, who is also executive producing this new TV movie, comes “Buried in Barstow,” the story of a single mother who also happens to have been a hitman.

The Lifetime description reads:

The first installment of the movie series features Harmon as a single mother and former hit woman, Hazel King, now a diner owner whose very dark past keeps coming back to haunt her, despite her desire for a quiet life. In “Buried in Barstow,” Harmon stars as Hazel King, a single mother determined to shield her daughter, Joy (Lauren Richards), from the life she once had while protecting and defending those who can’t protect themselves. Plucked off the streets of Las Vegas at 15, Hazel was trained as a hit woman until a surprising pregnancy drives her to leave it all behind. Now over a decade later, Hazel is the owner of a BBQ diner in Barstow, CA, whose past eventually catches up with her as a stranger Elliot (Kristoffer Polaha) arrives and Hazel discovers mixing business with pleasure as she’s pulled back in for one more hit.

“Buried in Barstow” is going to be part of a movie series starring Harmon. This is the first installment; development on the second movie is currently underway.

The film co-stars Bruce McGill, George Paez, Tim Branaders, Gabriel Rodriguez, Casey Mills, Ben Cain, Anthony Reynolds, and Nelson Bonilla.

In an interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine, Harmon said that she read the script for “Buried in Barstow” and knew she had to do it.

“I read Tom Evans’ script and absolutely just flipped out! I loved it so much that I put mine on the back burner and started actively pursuing ‘Barstow,’ trying to get it out there and trying to get somebody to make it,” said Harmon.

She also said that she did “most of” her own stunts for the film.

“I did most of [my stunts]. I love it. I mean, I love doing action sequences and stuff like that. My stunt double and I have been together for years. She was with me on ‘Rizzoli & Isles.’ She’s just so wonderful and fantastic. She and her husband both kind of smile at each other when I want to do all the stunts. They’re like, ‘OK. There’s some stuff you can’t do.’ But most of them, yeah. We just go for it,” said Harmon.

“Buried in Barstow” premieres on Saturday, June 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.