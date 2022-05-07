Canelo vs Bivol Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online

The best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez, moves up to the light heavyweight division to face the undefeated WBA champion Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight card starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Canelo vs Bivol expected to start around 11 p.m. ET. If you’re in the US and you want to watch a live stream of the fight on your computer or phone, you’ll have to buy the PPV, which is available exclusively through DAZN:

Buy Canelo vs Bivol

If you already have DAZN, the PPV costs $59.99. If you don’t have a subscription to DAZN, it will cost you a total of $79.98 ($19.99 for one month of DAZN plus $59.99 for the PPV itself).

After signing up for DAZN and purchasing the PPV, you can watch Canelo vs Bivol live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the DAZN website.

Canelo vs Bivol Preview

The WBA light heavyweight title is up for grabs when the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs), takes on the undefeated champion, Russian fighter Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs), on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Alvarez, the undisputed middleweight champion, is moving up to the 175-pound light heavyweight division to challenge Bivol for the title.

“I like challenges, it makes me feel alive — challenges for me in everything in my life,” Alvarez said. “I like a good challenge, and now, I have a very good fighter in front of me and I’m excited for this fight … This fight is going to be really hard.”

The 31-year-old Alvarez is coming off a TKO win in the 11th round over undefeated IBF champion Caleb Plant on Nov. 6, in which he became the first-ever undisputed champion in the middleweight class.

Alvarez won the WBC light heavyweight title three years ago when he knocked out Sergey Kovalev, but immediately vacated it and moved back down to the middleweight division. He hasn’t lost a fight since a 2013 bout with Floyd Mayweather.

Bivol won his belt in 2017 and has made seven successful title defenses, including a unanimous decision victory over Umar Salamov in Russia last December. The Russian also defeated Craig Richards a year ago in a unanimous decision on May 1, 2021. His last six fights have gone the distance and he has won them all in unanimous decisions.

The 31-year-old Bivol, who has never been knocked down, is four inches taller than Alvarez.

“When I came to pro boxing, I said to my team that I want to fight the best to make my own history,” Bivol said. “Canelo is the pound-for-pound king now so it’s important to me to prove to myself what I can do against the best in the ring. I hope I can do good things in the ring.”

Alvarez’s promoter, Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, spoke about how Bivol has landed this career-defining opportunity in the prime of his career.

“[Bivol] has been looking for an opportunity like this for a long time; this is not a young man who’s reached the end of his career or is past his prime,” said Hearn. “This is an outstanding champion in his absolute prime ready for the opportunity of his life against the pound-for-pound king of boxing.”

Alvarez vs Bivol Tale of the Tape

Alvarez Bivol Age 31 31 Height 5’7 6’0 Reach 70.5 72 Record 57-1-2 19-0 Knockouts 39 11

Saturday’s Fight Card