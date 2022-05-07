Where to Buy Canelo vs Bivol PPV in US

The larger purse is already guaranteed for Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez regardless of the outcome of his fight against Dmitry Bivol on Saturday. Canelo is the bigger draw and is being treated as such by DAZN, but he’ll be determined to leave the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday with the WBA light heavyweight title.

It won’t be easy, considering the Russian Bivol is unbeaten. The champions owns a height advantage of four inches and is the slightly heavier of the two fighters, according to the tale of the tape.

Alvarez can counter with his experience and championship pedigree. He’s owned numerous titles across four weight divisions, including in the 175-pound class, and Canelo will enter this fight as the undisputed Super middleweight champion.

The fight card starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Canelo vs Bivol expected to start around 11 p.m. ET.

Canelo vs. Bivol Tale of the Tape

The weigh-in revealed how successful Canelo has been in his efforts to bulk up for this bout. Yet, the scales are still tipped in favor of Bivol, if only slightly, per TalkSport’s Michael Benson:

Canelo Alvarez – 174.4lbs

Dmitry Bivol – 174.6lbs

There won’t be much of an advantage for Bivol in terms of power. Both fighters can land punishing shots, but 6’0″ Bivol ought to be able to make a longer reach count against 5’8″ Canelo.

The jab should be Bivol’s friend, and he’s shown the ability to keep opponents on the back foot on his way to a 19-0 record that features 11 knockouts, per BoxRec. An “educated jab” is one of the reasons ESPN analyst Timothy Bradley Jr. thinks Bivol has a chance. The other is superior footwork.

Bradley noted how “Bivol has good footwork and in-and-out movements. He can change the distance immediately with his footwork. Bivol can jab and get out as Alvarez tries to counter. And he stays close enough so he can counter if Alvarez launches or makes a mistake or misses with a shot.”

Getting underneath Bivol’s 72-inch reach will be key for Canelo, who told the Boxing with Chris Mannix podcast he plans to “Be patient. Find a way to go inside. And be patient.”

It’s a familiar and sensible strategy for a more experienced fighter. Canelo owns a 57-1-2 record and has endured 436 rounds of action in the pros, compared with the 148 fought by Bivol.

Canelo’s lengthy history absorbing and dishing out punches will tell the longer the fight lasts. The pressure will be on Bivol to prove he can withstand prolonged punishment from a relentless body puncher if things go the distance.

A huge payday awaits Canelo, win or lose, with the Mexican in line to earn a “guaranteed purse of $15 million with a reported cap of $40 million, or 70 percent of PPV sales,” per Kevin Skiver of The Sporting News. By contrast, Bivol will earn “$2 million and 30 percent of PPV sales.”

There’s no denying Canelo is the more enticing draw, but Bivol has established himself as a quality technician at this level. He won’t be cowed by his opponent’s reputation or record.

It means Canelo will be forced to dig deep if he’s going to regain a title strap he hasn’t won since the eleventh-round, knockout win over Sergey Kovalev back in 2019.