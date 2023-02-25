Where to Watch Carabao Cup Final in USA

Manchester United and Newcastle United will clash at Wembley Stadium in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, February 26.

Manchester United vs Newcastle Preview

Both teams enter this one with a chance to build on recent success. Newcastle handed Southampton losses in the first two legs in order to get to the final, while Man United took down Nottingham Forest by a combined 5-0 score in the semis. The Red Devils haven’t won a trophy in six years, while Newcastle has waited quite a bit longer.

The Magpies haven’t won any hardware since 1955 and they will also be without a key piece: keeper Nick Pope, who is out with a suspension after getting a red card against Liverpool. Loris Karius is expected to start in his place. Karius has been with Newcastle since September of 2022, but has yet to play in a game.

“It would be a magnificent chance for him to rewrite the story of his career,” Newcastle manager Howe said about Karius. “There’s been loads of stories through the times in football where these things have happened and there’s been a really positive outcome … or not. We can’t predict what that will be. But as soon as it happened [Pope’s red card] there was that feeling there’s another story in Karius’s career – another page or chapter to write – and who knows what that chapter will look like. That’s the beauty of football. This unpredictability is what makes it such an amazing thing to watch.”

“They’re an annoying team to play against, so we have to find a way to win,” Man United head coach Erik Ten Hag said about Newcastle, via ESPN. “They try to annoy you. We have to make sure that we play our game and we focus on our game. You see the referee wants to play an effective time. They have the lowest in the league and they are quite successful with it. So it’s up to us that we get speed in the game and we are also then dependent on the refereeing as well.”

On the injury front for Man United, striker Marcus Rashford suffered an injury against Barcelona in Europa League play, and he remains a game-time decision for this matchup.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both squads:

Manchester United predicted lineup: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho and Rashford.

Newcastle United predicted lineup: Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelintonl, Almiron, Wilson and Saint-Maximin.