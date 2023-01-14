Chargers vs Jaguars Live Stream: Best Ways to Watch Online

The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC playoffs on Saturday, January 14.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here's a full guide on the different ways to watch the Chargers vs Jaguars streaming live online:

The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday in the AFC Wild Card round.

Jacksonville (9-8) turned things around this season to win the AFC South, capped by a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on January 7. The Jaguars are entering postseason on a five-game winning streak after a 4-8 start to the season.

“I think the last month of our season has kind of prepared us for this, because these were all must-win games, right?” Pederson said via USA Today’s Jaguars Wire. “No bigger than last weekend. Obviously, this is a little different. The atmosphere will be different. The pace will be a bit different. The intensity will be a little different. It’s just the way it is in the postseason. I haven’t seen a difference with the team, which is a good thing.”

The Chargers (10-7) look to make a run in the postseason after making it through a tough AFC West. Los Angeles posted a four-game winning streak before a 31-28 loss to Denver to end the season.

“I’ve experienced being in the playoffs before at the other places that I’ve been. That is certainly the case when you make it to the playoffs,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said via Chargers.com. “It’s the very best players, the very best teams, the very best coaches, the very best organizations. That’s where you find out a lot about where you are. We’re excited that we’re here.”

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had another stellar regular season with 4,739 yards for 25 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions. Running back Austin Ekeler has been tough for teams to stop with 915 yards for 13 touchdowns this season.

Herbert has a strong core of receivers to throw to such as Mike Williams, who has 63 catches for 895 yards and four touchdowns this season, but the Chargers won’t have him on Saturday. Joshua Palmer has 72 receptions for 769 yards and three touchdowns, and Keenan All has 66 catches for 752 yards and four touchdowns.

Jacksonville has a solid defense, which gives up 20.6 points per game and 365.2 yards per game.

Offensively, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a big second regular season with 4,113 yards passing for 25 touchdowns versus eight interceptions. Running back Travis Etienne has been tough to stop with 1,125 yards and five touchdowns.

Christian Kirk has been a reliable go-to receiver for Lawrence with 84 catches for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. Zay Jones has also been effective with 82 receptions for 823 yards and five touchdowns, and tight end Evan Engram has been tough with 73 receptions for 766 yards and four touchdowns.

The Chargers have a solid defense, which allow 22.6 points per game and 363 yards per game.