Chelsea vs Wrexham Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Chelsea and Wrexham will clash in an FC Series friendly on July 19 at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan Stadium.

The match (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of Chelsea vs Wrexham:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Chelsea vs Wrexham Preview

This will be the first meeting between these two teams since the early 1980s. Both are in the United States for a brief tour before their respective seasons kick off in August. It will also be a first for Mauricio Pochettino, who will lead the Blues for the first time.

Owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who took over the club in 2021, Wrexham has seen a resurgence of late, securing a promotion to League Two of the English Football League in April.

Both squads showcasing their talents on American soil has football fans from across America lining up for a look.

“It’s interesting, I don’t know we’ve ever had an event this large that hasn’t been sponsored by either the town or the university,” Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger said. “That’s been a learning exercise, but we’re very excited about it. I’ve heard a lot of enthusiasm – a lot [of buzz] on social media too – of people coming to town, having tickets, and wanting to be a part of this.”

“Everyone has been talking about this game for weeks and there is a real buzz,” local business owner AJ Ragosta told The Athletic. “Chapel Hill is not a big town, so to get a Premier League team and a popular team like Wrexham here is such a rarity. It’s why so many were willing to pay ticket prices that weren’t cheap.”

Injury-wise, Wrexham has a clean bill, while Chelsea will be without Armando Broja (knee), Marcus Bettinelli (unspecified), Wesley Fofana (knee), Benoit Badiashile (hamstring), Hakim Ziyech (other), Romelu Lukaku (other), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (other) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (other).

Here’s a look at the recent records of both squads, as well as likely starting lineups:

Chelsea’s last five matches: WDLLW

Wrexham’s last five matches: WDWWD

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Kepa; Gusto, Chalobah, Silva, Chilwell; Gallagher, Fernandez, Chukwuemeka; Sterling, Jackson, Mudryk.

Wrexham possible starting lineup: Foster; Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell; Barnett, Young, Lee, Cannon, Mendy; Mullin, Dalby.