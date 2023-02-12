Chiefs vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will clash in Super Bowl 57, which takes place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and want to watch the game for free, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Chiefs vs Eagles live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Fox 4K (with compatible device) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Eagles live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Chiefs vs Eagles live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but if you’ve used up all your other free trials, this is one of the best and most-reliable streaming services with Fox, and it includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Eagles live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game, NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Chiefs vs Eagles live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl Preview

This matchup features two of the game’s brightest young stars in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. Both signal-callers will face a tall challenge, as they will each be going up against a fearsome defensive line.

In 2022, the Chiefs’ offensive line allowed just 26 sacks, the third-fewest in the league. They’ll be going up against an Eagles defensive front that led the league in sacks with 70.

“Yeah, they have a great defensive coordinator (Jonathan Gannon), first off,” Mahomes said about the Eagles. “He does a lot of different things. Their scheme has evolved because of the players that he has. They have great All Pro, Pro Bowlers at every single level so they continue to add talent, man. They have a lot of great players, veteran players mixed with young players. I mean they’re number – I don’t know if they’re number one – but they’re one of the top defenses in the league for a reason. They get after the quarterback, so it’ll be a great challenge for us to go out there and try to have some success.”

“You have to make sure that you rush together and try to keep him I the pocket, because you see the plays he makes outside the pocket, and we know we have a task,” Eagles’ defensive end Brandon Graham said about Mahomes.

Kansas City has a formidable pass rush of its own, led by veteran Frank Clark. The Chiefs were second in the league in sacks with 55, and Clark had 15.5 of them.

Defense will be key for the Chiefs. Since 2018, they are 55-3 when they hold their opponents to less than 27 points, which includes postseason play.

The Chiefs and Eagles have met nine times during the regular season, but they’ve never met in the postseason. Kansas City has a 5-4 edge in the all-time series.against the Eagles. Mahomes is 1-0 against Philly, throwing five touchdowns with three TDs in Kansas City’s 42-30 win in October of 2021.