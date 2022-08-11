How to Watch ‘Children of the Underground’ Faye Yager Documentary Online

The latest pulse-pounding docuseries coming to TV is “Children of the Underground,” premiering on Friday, August 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch "Children of the Underground" streaming online:

‘Children of the Underground’ Preview

Children Of The Underground | Official Teaser | FX From the minds behind I'll Be Gone in The Dark and Blackfish, Children of the Underground tells the true story of Faye Yager. Don't miss the series premiere this August 12 on FX. Stream on Hulu. Subscribe now for more Children of the Underground clips: bit.ly/SubscribeFX Children of the Underground tells the true story of… 2022-07-20T16:59:51Z

This new docuseries chronicles the true story of “charismatic vigilante Faye Yager,” a woman who “was a guardian of children and one of America’s most wanted,” according to the FX press release.

It continues:

Faye Yager built a vast underground network that hid hundreds of mothers and children, saving them from the alleged abuse of husbands and fathers when a broken court system would not. Stepping out into the spotlight of daytime TV talk shows to raise awareness for the cause, Yager placed herself in the crosshairs of the FBI, setting off a highly publicized trial that raised the specter of a dark side to the movement. When she helped the ex-wife and children of the wealthy banker who pioneered the ATM disappear, Yager finally met her match and a loud public reckoning was at hand. Was Faye Yager actually the saint so many people made her out to be? Enter the true story of her underground and learn the tangled truth about this visionary but haunted heroine.

The Underground began as a loose-knit coalition of safe houses with volunteers across the United States and eventually evolved into an international community, helping possibly hundreds of parents and their children. She harnessed her undeniable charm and charisma to spread the gospel of the Underground to the media from 1987 through the 90s, turning herself into something of a household name.

Yager created Children of the Underground from the ashes of her own personal tragedy. In 1972, Yager caught her then-husband Roger Lee Jones molesting their daughter Michelle. He denied it and made her out to be crazy. Yager wasn’t believed by the courts and lost custody of their child.

In 1986, Jones was arrested on charges of child molestation. After a stretch on the run and ending up as the first child molester to be placed on the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, he was convicted of child molestation and pornography. Yager was officially vindicated and her life gained a new purpose. Alongside a host of women, she became involved in grassroots activism, advocating for the awareness of child sexual abuse and inequities in the family court system. They founded the group Mothers Against Raping Children (MARC), which brought local and national attention to the issue. In 1988, Yager parted ways with the other founders of MARC and formed her own organization: Children of the Underground.

The premiere episode is titled “The Escape” and its description reads, “Motivated by her daughter’s tragedy, Faye Yager is a vigilante on a mission to protect sexually abused children when the justice system fails; Faye’s work hiding families lands her in the crosshairs of law enforcement.”

Immediately following the premiere comes episode two, titled “The Underground.” Its description reads, “As Faye’s criminal trial begins, the origin story of the Underground is told and more of Faye’s complexities are revealed; Christine, a former child of the Underground, looks back on her experience, and more details about Faye’s past come to light.”

“Children of the Underground” premieres on Friday, August 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FX.