Clippers vs Kings Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online for Free

The Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) will take on the Sacramento Kings (0-1) at the Golden 1 Center on October 22.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on NBC Sports California (in Kings market) and Bally Sports SoCal (in Clippers market), while anyone out of market can watch on NBA League Pass.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Clippers vs Kings Preview

The Clippers are fresh from a 103-97 season opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers on October 20.

Kawhi Leonard returned for the first time since June of 2021, when he tore ligaments in his knee during the postseason. Leonard played limited minutes, coming off the bench, but he scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds in his first game back.

“My goal was to try to be great in my minutes,” Leonard said after the win. “Have fun, obviously stay healthy and win the basketball game. We did that tonight. Just the first game, though. We’ve got a lot to go.”

Paul George and John Wall each added 15 points for the Clippers, while Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubaceach scored 14 points, with Zubac also adding 17 rebounds. The Clippers shot 46.3% from the field and 31% from three-point range in the win, also out-rebounding the Lakers 58-38.

“I was turned up for sure,” Wall said about getting Kawhi back. “It felt great, I ain’t gonna lie. … We’ve got a new team, and it’s just going to take some time for us offensively with me (and Leonard) on a minutes restriction, but with due time, we’ll get there.”

On the other side, the Kings fell to the Portland Trail Blazers in their season opener, 115-108.

De’Aaron Fox scored 33 points, also hauling in seven boards and dishing out seven assists, but Fox also committed eight turnovers. As a team, the Kings had 16 turnovers, which was a primary reason they lost the game.

“I think we gave it away,” Fox told the Sacramento Bee after the loss. “We had silly turnovers. I had a lot of turnovers. … I just think we were sloppy offensively.”

Kevin Huerter chipped in 23 points and went 6-9 from beyond the arc, while Domantas Sabonis finished with 13 points, four rebounds and five assists. Terence Davis came off the bench for Sacramento and contributed 14 points and five rebounds.

Kings rookie Keegan Murray didn’t play, but he is hoping to make his NBA debut against the Clippers in this one.