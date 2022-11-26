How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs James Madison Online for Free

Coastal Carolina and James Madison collide in a key late-season matchup.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Coastal Carolina vs James Madison streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Coastal Carolina vs James Madison live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Coastal Carolina vs James Madison live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Coastal Carolina vs James Madison live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Coastal Carolina vs James Madison live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Coastal Carolina vs James Madison live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Coastal Carolina vs James Madison Preview

Once a potential FCS matchup Coastal Carolina and James Madison have burst on the FBS scene.

Coastal Carolina (9-1) started making the nation notice in 2020 with an unbeaten record and impromptu showdown with BYU late that season. That brought “College Gameday” to the party for the young program. Coastal Carolina launched as a Division I FCS program in 2003 and made six playoff appearances before moving up to the FBS in 2017.

The Chanticleers have another strong season going, but the team recently got an unexpected bye week going into this game because of the tragic shooting at Virginia. Coastal Carolina’s game with the Cavaliers got canceled because of the incident.

“We play a great game,” Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell said via The Associated Press. “But it is a game.”

“We continue to pray for their community, their university and, obviously, this is a difficult time they’re going through,” Chadwell added.

James Madison, which began play in 1972, won FCS national titles in 2004 and 2016. The Dukes notably interrupted North Dakota State’s dominance of the FCS between 2011 and now, which only one other team achieved in that time span. JMU also hosted “College Gameday” twice before the Dukes ever set foot on FBS soil in 2022.

“We’re used to winning championships here,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said via the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The Dukes bolted out the gate to a 5-0 start this season and recovered from a three-game midseason slump. JMU routed Old Dominion 34-10 and edged Georgia State 42-40 during the past two weeks.

“Nobody knew what to expect because we’d never played these teams before and had a lot of new faces in key roles,” Cignetti said via the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “But I think we knew after Middle Tennessee. We knew we could line up and play with them and beat them, but we dominated that team.”

Now, the Dukes could unofficially claim the Sun Belt Conference East Division crown with a win over Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers hold a one-game lead over the Dukes but can’t lose a spot in the Sun Belt title game.

“One-hundred percent,” Dukes running back Percy Agyei-Obese said via the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “We definitely will.”

The Dukes aren’t eligible for postseason play because of the FBS transition this year. JMU can’t play in a bowl game until 2024.

“JMU is going to be motivated because this is their bowl game and their championship game,” Chadwell told reporters via the Sports Talk Media Network.