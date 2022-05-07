Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Two promising rookies make their debuts as the Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream tip-off their seasons on Saturday, May 7.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Dream vs Wings online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Dream vs Wings live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS Sports Network is only included in “Ultimate” and “Premier,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Dream vs Wings live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Dream vs Wings live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Dream vs Wings Preview

The Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings come into the 2021 season with hopes to improve as highly-touted rookies for both teams make their debuts.

Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, and second-round pick Naz Hillmon make their debuts for the Dream. Wings first-round pick Veronica Burton makes her debut, too.

“I definitely think I will have something to prove,” Howard said via ESPN’s Alexa Philippou. “A lot of people are saying that I’ll be a bust or that the W will humble me and stuff like that. I’m just going to keep working hard and see what happens, believe in myself.”

Howard came to Kentucky as a highly-touted recruited, and she averaged 20.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Wildcats in her career. She helped the Wildcats produce four winning seasons and two NCAA tournament appearances.

Now, she looks to help the Dream turn things around after three losing seasons since 2019. The Dream mustered 23 wins in that three-year span.

Howard won’t go it alone. Hillmon comes in as “the steal of the draft” in head coach Tanisha Wright’s eyes.

“We’ve said this all along that we were very high on Naz,” Wright told the media via MLive.com’s Andrew Kahn. “We think that she was the steal of the draft to be honest with you. We openly said that. We still agree with that.”

Atlanta also returns Monique Billings, Cheyenne Parker, Tiffany Hayes, and Aari McDonald. The Dream also added Nia Coffey and Erica Wheeler in free agency.

Parker notably returns to the court after having a baby in 2021. She played in 13 games last season with 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game before she stepped away.

Wheeler and Coffey bring added depth to the Dream. Wheeler posted 13.6 points and 4.8 assists last season for the Los Angeles Sparks. Coffey tallied 8.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per night for the Sparks in 2021.

In Dallas, Burton will look to help a Wings squad that finished below .500 the past six seasons but at least made the playoffs in three of those years. The Wings will benefit from her on the defensive end quickly.

“She’s a game-changer [defensively],” ESPN women’s basketball analyst LaChina Robinson said via the Boston Globe’s Greg Levinsky.

Dallas returns its backcourt with Allisha Gray, Arik Ogunbowale, and Marina Mabrey. The Wings added depth to the front court with Teaira McCowan to pair with Charli Collier.

McCowan averaged 11.3 points and 9.6 rebounds last season for the Indiana Fever. Dallas will have to wait for McCowan and Satou Sabally to see the floor while they complete their basketball seasons in Turkey.