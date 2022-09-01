How to Watch EIU vs NIU Football Game Today

New Eastern Illinois head coach Chris Wilkerson faces a big in-state test against Northern Illinois in his debut on Thursday, September 1.

EIU vs NIU Football 2022 Preview

Eastern Illinois looks for a strong start under new head coach Chris Wilkerson when facing in-state rival Northern Illinois on Thursday.

Wilkerson, a former Panthers quarterback, takes over a program that sputtered to 1-10 last year. His first task — lead the Panthers against an FBS program that hasn’t lost in this rivalry since 1998. NIU leads the all-time series 27-10-1 as the two rivals seldom play due to different levels of Division I football. The Huskies most recently beat the Panthers in 2017.

“We have to avoid those game-altering plays. We will have to be clean in our kicking game and, offensively, we are going to have to take care of the football,” Wilkerson said via the Herald & Review’s Matthew Flaten.

NIU comes into the season with hopes to win another MAC title after going 9-5 in 2021. The Huskies return plenty of talent to contend again.

“The great thing is, we’re still a young football team,” NIU head coach Thomas Hammock said via the Daily Herald’s Mike McGraw. “We have a young, experienced team, which I think is good for the long-term future of our program.”

Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi had a solid 2021 campaign with 2,597 yards passing and 15 touchdowns. Wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph comes off a big season in 2021 with 892 yards and seven touchdowns. Fellow receiver Cole Tucker posted 575 yards and three touchdowns last year.

“We had one of the better training camps I’ve ever been around,” Hammock said per McGraw. “We have the flexibility to be in a lot of different formations and try to feature what guys do well. I think that makes us more dynamic as an offense.”

Defensively, the Huskies have a force in safety C.J. Brown. He posted a team-best 109 tackles in 2021.

NIU also has an exceptionally experienced linebacker in Kyle Pugh, an eighth-year senior. Injuries in three different seasons, plus 2020 due to COVID, has kept him around.

The Panthers have a plethora of FBS transfers on the roster who could make an impact against the Huskies. That includes the running attack with former Syracuse running back Markenzy Pierre. He will share the rushing load with junior Jaelin Benefield.

“Markenzy is are largest tailback [5-11, 230] and he’s had a phenomenal spring and preseason and I’m looking forward to watching him play,” Wilkerson said via Flaten. “Jaelin is only about 170 pounds, but he runs a lot bigger than that. He is one of our most explosive athletes and we will find creative ways to get him the football in space.”