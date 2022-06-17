How to Watch Flatbush Misdemeanors Season 2 Online for Free

Following a critically acclaimed first season, “Flatbush Misdemeanors” is back for its anticipated sophomore campaign. The second season will premiere on the actual Showtime TV channel on Sunday, June 19, but the premiere will be available to stream on Showtime’s digital platforms starting Friday, June 17.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways you can watch “Flatbush Misdemeanors” Season 2 streaming live or on-demand online:

‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ Season 2 Preview

“Flatbush Misdemeanors” is a character-driven comedy that was created by and stars Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman as versions of themselves, “two longtime friends within a richly drawn community of characters, seeking to climb out of their heads and connect with others,” according to the Showtime press release.

It continues:

In season two of “Flatbush Misdemeanors,” Dan, Kevin, Zayna (Kristin Dodson) and Drew (Hassan Johnson) are back in Flatbush. Picking up where season one left off, Kevin tries to distance himself from Drew’s influence, yet Dan’s connection to Drew only grows stronger. Drew tries to correct his past mistakes, but they continue to haunt him. Drew’s niece Zayna ambitiously seeks to separate herself from her family’s troubled past. Meanwhile, Dan’s stepdad Kareem (Kareem Green) continues to sell bicycles. Season two follows these characters’ unlikely and complicated relationships as they intersect through the worlds of art, drugs and bike repair.

The season two premiere episode is titled “Return,” and its description reads, “Dan seeks to clear his reputation so he can be reinstated as a teacher, but Kevin has left town and is ignoring his calls; Drew struggles to get Zayna back in school.”

Then on June 26 comes episode two, titled “Obiageli.” Its description reads, “Kevin returns home until the trouble in Flatbush dies down.”

In an interview with Script magazine, Perlman described the show as being about “less developed versions” of themselves.

“We both wanted to build out a whole world and shared that desire to make these characters that were all three-dimensional,” said Perlman. “And that sort of built up from there. And then some of the conversations like the mental health stuff, some of that is just lifted from conversations we’ve had in real life, but it starts out in that very real place. Then from there, we separate ourselves and the characters a little bit and let the characters be the worse or less developed versions of ourselves. Showtime is super supportive of that.”

Pearlman also said that he and Iso have developed quite a close working relationship over the years, so much so that they really know each other’s rhythms and voices.

“I think one of the benefits of working with somebody, so long as you can, you kind of figure out how one another works, and how one another needs to work. We’ll each take our passes, and you kind of know the sensibility of what the other person wants, so you get better at meeting at that middle point … we just have years of experience developing this stuff together so we could kind of see where the other was going when going back and forth with versions, we could always kind of land on a place because we each know what the other sensibility is. We have a cool, creative, complimentary voice,” said Perlman.

“Flatbush Misdemeanors” season two premieres Friday, June 17 at p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.