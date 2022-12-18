How to Watch France vs Argentina Live Stream in Spanish

The 2022 World Cup is already coming to a close as the championship match is already here. It’s a match that will please many soccer die-hard fans as it’s a matchup of powers between Argentina and France.

In the US, the match (10 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match in Spanish on FuboTV or Peacock TV.

Here’s a full rundown on how to watch France vs Argentina streaming live in Spanish:

Argentina vs France Preview

This is a championship match that should draw huge ratings as traditional powers Argentina and France will square off. The match will feature two of the best players in the world with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe squaring off and the winner likely taking home the Golden Boot award.

Both of these teams have been pretty dominant since making it out of the Group Stage. Both survived tough tests in the quarterfinals before cruising in the semifinals to advance to the championship match.

In this World Cup Argentina has outscored their opponents 14-5 after losing their opening match to Saudi Arabia. France on the other hand has outscored their opponents 13-4 and only lost their last group stage match to Tunisia.

Surprisingly, these two nations have only played five times since 1930 with Argentina winning four of the matches. However, France won the last meeting 4-3 in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup in route to winning the Championship.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if this championship match also ends up being a high-scoring affair as both teams have done plenty of scoring during this tournament. The oddsmakers are certainly expecting this to be a close contest as both teams are currently getting plus odds at around +180 to win. However, they seem to think this game could be lower scoring than some might expect with the under 2.5 goals currently getting odds of -185.

In terms of betting an outright winner, France is a slight favorite at -125, while Argentina is currently +100.

If Messi and Argentina were to win, he would become the fourth oldest player ever to win the World Cup. Both teams have had terrific runs to get to this point, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t concerns for both teams.

Morocco was able to put a good amount of pressure on France in the semifinals and that could be a concern against this Argentina offense. At times in this tournament though Argentina has struggled to take and finish chances, which could be a problem against a France team that doesn’t struggle with that.

This World Cup Final is everything that soccer fans could want, two of the best teams in the world led by two of the best players in the world.