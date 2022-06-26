How to Watch Ghislaine Maxwell Starz Documentary Online for Free

The latest docu-series coming to TV is “Who is Ghislaine Maxwell,” premiering Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don't have cable or don't have Starz, here are some different ways you can watch "Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?" streaming online:

‘Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?’ Preview

Play

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? | Official Trailer | STARZ As the enigmatic British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell faces trial for her role in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, this new documentary special will ask what she really is. “Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?” premieres Friday, June 24th on STARZ. #STARZ #STARZDocumentaries Subscribe to the STARZ YouTube Channel: bit.ly/1kalhP0 Follow on Instagram: bit.ly/344yjRV Follow on Twitter: bit.ly/34p8s6Q Like… 2022-06-08T14:01:21Z

Ghislaine Maxwell is a British socialite at the heart of the Jeffrey Epstein child prostitution and sex trafficking scandal. In this new three-part docu-series, Starz aims to ask “who and what she really is,” according to the press release.

It continues:

Starz’s new three-part documentary, “Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?” pulls back the curtain to provide a deeper look into how Maxwell, a woman of such elite status and privilege, ended up on trial for insidious abuse. Featuring exclusive interviews with Maxwell’s friends, rivals and confidants – many of whom have never spoken publicly before – the documentary offers a revealing insight into her personal life and true nature. The case of Jeffrey Epstein is one of the darkest stories of our time. A story of vast wealth, abuse and utter corruption played out in society’s highest and most powerful echelons. Intimately tied to it is Ghislaine Maxwell. She was tried and convicted, but she is now waiting her sentencing. She faces sentencing on her conviction of sex trafficking of underage girls, which could see her jailed for decades. The alleged procuress for Epstein, Maxwell’s reputation is now under scrutiny. But who is she and how did she go from life in an English stately home to a prison cell in New York? This new documentary will question who and what Maxwell really is and focuses on key stages in her life, revealing insight into her personal life and true nature. “Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?” includes compelling interviews with a diverse range of subjects, including victims – some who have never shared their story before – and former friends of Maxwell’s who illuminate her trajectory from a privileged childhood in Oxford, to the elite worlds of London and New York, to her descent into the Brooklyn State Penitentiary. The documentary also follows the events of the trial in New York in Autumn 2021 with access to legal proceedings, journalists and contributors close to the trial.

The premiere episode is titled “Queen Bee” and its description simply reads, “A look at enigmatic socialite Ghislaine Maxwell,” but then on July 3 comes episode two, titled “In Plain Sight.” Its description reads, “The crimes Maxwell and Epstein committed behind closed doors; survivors detail Maxwell’s techniques for drawing them in, many of which were hidden in plain sight.”

In the preview clips Starz has released, survivor Gretchen Rhodes “speaks publicly for the first time after 20 years in silence, describing Maxwells demands”; journalist Leland Nally “calls the individuals who were included in Epstein’s little black book,” and former acquaintance of Maxwell Patrick Newman “recalls Maxwell’s compelling persona.”

“Who is Ghislaine Maxwell” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Starz.