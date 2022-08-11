Giants vs Patriots Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch in Any Market

The New York Giants will take a look at starters in taking on the New England Patriots on Thursday, August 11.
The game (7 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: NBC (WNBC-4) in New York, CBS (WBZ-4) in Boston, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here). It will also be televised on NFL Network for anyone out of market.
If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.
If you live out of market, FuboTV and Sling TV both include NFL Network and are our recommended options.
Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Giants vs Patriots:
Giants vs Patriots Preview
New York will play starters while New England will rest many of their starters in the teams’ preseason opener.
“I anticipate all of our guys playing on Thursday,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said via Giants.com. “I haven’t even talked about it with the players either. I think our focus is really on getting better. Probably should’ve told them before I told you.”
Daboll, a first-year head coach, took over the Giants after ownership fired Joe Judge in January. Judge notably joined the Patriots and became an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach.
The Giants floundered in 2021 with a 4-13 record while the Patriots returned to playoff form before getting blitzed by Buffalo in the AFC playoffs. Daboll notably served as the offensive coordinator for the Bills last year, but he also had prior stints with the Patriots. He worked under longtime Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during both stints. Belichick begins his 23rd season at the helm.
“I’m so focused on trying to get things right every day,” Daboll said via Sports Illustrated’s Giants Country. “Obviously, he’s [Belichick is] a mentor of mine, but I haven’t sat there and been like, ‘Oh, this is the first game.’ I know my wife and kids are gonna try to get out to it. But he’s coached what, 750 games? This is the first preseason game for me. I’m just trying to do right by my team — not really worrying about me.”
While the Giants intend to play starters, the Patriots could sit multiple starters such as quarterback Mac Jones per sources via ESPN. The Patriots will get a good look at rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe in the process.
Notably Patriots to watch in the preseason opener included running back Pierre Strong Jr. and wide receiver Tre Nixon per 98.5 The Sports Hub. On defense, lineman LaBryan Ray, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, and defensive back Joshuah Bledsoe looks to impress per 98.5 The Sports Hub.
For the Giants, coaches will get a good look at first-round drafts pick in offensive lineman Evan Neal and linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.