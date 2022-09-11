Where to Watch Giants vs Titans Game Online

Brian Daboll’s tenure as New York Giants head coach faces a rough start on the road against a Tennessee Titans team again expected to be contenders in the AFC. Daboll is tasked with replicating the success he had calling a prolific offense for the Buffalo Bills, only with less talent at his disposal.

There’s no Josh Allen at quarterback, only struggling Daniel Jones. At least Daboll can scheme ways to get dynamic and versatile running back Saquon Barkley more involved.

The Giants have weapons, but the Titans aren’t short of firepower thanks to running back Derrick Henry and rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Giants vs Titans streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Giants vs Titans Preview

Daboll built the Bills’ scoring machine around Allen’s talents both throwing and running the ball. The latter is the one similarity Jones shares with Allen, with 2019’s sixth-overall pick having gained 1,000 yards on the ground since entering the NFL.

Expect Daboll to work Jones’ mobility into the gameplan, along with moving Barkley around in the passing game. The two-time 1,000-yard rusher figures to be more involved as a receiver this season, based on his work at training camp, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan:

As coach Brian Daboll said, Saquon Barkley has looked “explosive” in camp. pic.twitter.com/OU99Qh8Iow — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 2, 2022

Barkley will catch more passes, but the Titans are content to keep handing the ball to Henry. It makes sense since ‘King Henry’ was a 2,000-yard rusher in 2020.

A foot injury cost Henry nine games last season, but Giants’ defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale is still aware of the threat facing his unit. Martindale compared Henry to a “modern-day Jim Brown,” when speaking to Michael Eisen of Giants.com.

The Giants are stout enough along the defensive line, thanks to Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence II, to cause Henry a few problems. Forcing Ryan Tannehill to throw would let Martindale unleash his myriad of sophisticated pressure schemes, but the Titans could still exploit Burks behind the rush.

Burks, the 18th pick in this year’s draft, caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards during his final season at Arkansas, where he proved a force after the catch. Titans’ offensive coordinator Todd Downing will need to scheme quick throws for Burks in space, the way the Razorbacks did, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport:

Arkansas OC Kendal Briles used Treylon Burks a lot on screens and quick passes to give him opportunities to get yds after the catch. Here he's in motion, but Burks has also worked out of the backfield at times. pic.twitter.com/uCMtiKKA2R — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 29, 2022

Burks already looks like the right scheme fit to replace A.J. Brown after Tannehill’s go-to target was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Add in former Los Angeles Rams playmaker Robert Woods, and Tannehill has enough weapons to keep rookie Malik Willis at bay and start the new season in style.