Great American Rescue Bowl 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

If the annual Puppy Bowl isn’t enough for you, the 2023 Great American Rescue Bowl–formerly known as the Kitten Bowl–will air on Super Bowl Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET on the Great American Family channel.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the three best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Great American Rescue Bowl streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Great American Rescue Bowl 2023 Preview

Play

The annual Kitten Bowl is back, but it has a new name and a new channel. The first-ever Great American Rescue Bowl is premiering in 2023 on Great American Family and will feature both feline and canine four-legged friends.

Hosted by Beth Stern and Larissa Wohl, this tradition of “showcasing playful, adoptable kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats to drive awareness for shelter pet adoption continues in the new two-hour original special from Great American Family. Paws for a great cause! There is no greater feeling than finding your forever friend at the local shelter. Adoption saves lives on both ends of the leash!,” according to the GAC press release.

Following the Great American Rescue Bowl on the morning of Super Bowl Sunday, the network will air a live four-hour star-studded telethon called “To the Rescue Pup-A-Thon 2023” hosted by Mariel Hemingway, Scott Baio and Tommy Habeeb. The telethon will “raise funds for the nation’s animal shelters and to find forever homes for shelter pets.”

The press release continues:

The broadcast will also feature the following celebrity guests and athletes: John O’ Hurley, Ray Crockett (NFL 2 X Super Bowl Champion), Isaiah Stanback (NFL star), Alison Eastwood (Actor and Director of “Eastwood Ranch & Rescue”), Ser’Darius Blain (“Jumanji”), Bruce Buffer (UFC and Mixed Martial Arts Announcer), Jen Lilley (Great American Family), Roger “Rocket” Clemens (NYY 2 X World Champ, 7 X Cy Young Award, 11 X All Star), Rick Perry (Former Texas Governor), Donna D’Errico (“Baywatch”), Robert Colbert (“The Young and the Restless,” “Maverick”), Burton Gilliam (“Blazing Saddles”), Spud Webb (NBA Slam Dunk Champion), Cleto Escobedo III (band director, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”), G.W. Bailey (“The Closer, “Major Crimes”), Richy Jackson (Lady Gaga’s choreographer), and more. Musical performances will include country music legend John Anderson; and The Womak Sisters (Sam Cooke’s daughters).

You can pledge your support by texting LIVE to 801801 or by visiting https://pupathon.tv.

“What else are you going to watch on Sunday February, 12?,” says Habeeb in a statement. “We know that television audiences are looking forward to a bigger-than-life television event, and we plan to deliver. We are thrilled to be able to bring together such a talented group of celebrities to raise awareness and funds for animal rescue.”



“There is a prevailing myth that pet homelessness ended during the pandemic, but nothing could be further from the truth as it continues to be widespread throughout the country. We are extremely proud to partner with Tommy Habeeb and Forever Family Rescue Foundation on Pup-A-Thon 2023 and hope that we are in some small way contributing to raising awareness and inspiring viewers to visit their local shelter and adopt a loving pet and to raise funding that will have a direct impact on the lives of homeless animals nationwide,” said Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media.

The 2023 Kitten Bowl airs Sunday, February 12 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern, 7:30 a.m. Pacific time on GAC Family. An encore presentation will air at 4 p.m. Eastern, 1 p.m. Pacific.