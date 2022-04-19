Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Game 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to steal another game on the Memphis Grizzlies’ home floor when they meet for Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Game 2 Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves kept the foot on the gas pedal in Gam 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 130-117 victory on April 16.

Minnesota secured its spot for the playoffs just days earlier with a convincing comeback win over the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, on April 12. The Wolves took criticism over how players celebrated the win so enthusiastically, but the team made the quick turnaround with a road win. Memphis will look to avoid going down 0-2 in the series on Tuesday before the scene shifts to Minneapolis.

“When we know we don’t play like that on a normal basis,” coach Taylor Jenkins said via NBA.com, “you’ve got to look in the mirror and say, ‘Whoa, okay, where are we gonna correct things?’ Whether it’s game plan or not, it’s really our habits. Luckily the guys own that. Like I said, they were [ticked] about it.”

In order to avoid that pit, the Grizzlies will need to stop Anthony Edwards, who scored a game-high 36 points for the Wolves in Game 1. Edwards has been on a tear lately with 30-plus points in three of his last four games — including his 30 points against the Clippers. He wants to keep showing the nation what he can do at the Grizzlies’ expense.

“I think it’s very important to play at my best because they hide me during the regular season as far as no national TV games,” Edwards said according to Yahoo! Sports. “So, people don’t really get to see me play unless I have an enormous game where I score 40-something or hit a game-winning shot or I get a huge dunk. I feel like games like this, I have to take advantage of because it’s the only time I get to be on TV so I’m trying to showcase my talent and everything I can do.”

“I want the world to know I’m a great person,” Edwards added. “I’m always smiling, trying to light up the room and I want to see everybody be successful.”

Memphis also needs to slow down Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 29 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolves in Game 1. Towns had double doubles for three consecutive games going into the play-tournament.

Ja Morant did his part for Memphis in Game 1 with 32 points and eight assists, and the Grizzlies will need more of that in Game 2. Dillon Brooks, who had 18 points in Game 1, will need to give the Grizzlies a solid showing again.