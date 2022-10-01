How to Watch Grizzlies vs Bucks Preseason Game Online for Free

The Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks meet in NBA preseason action on Saturday, October 1 in Milwaukee.

The game (6 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV (nationally), Bally Sports Southeast (in Grizzlies market) and Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra (in Bucks market), but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all include NBA TV and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Grizzlies vs Bucks streaming live online:

Grizzlies vs Bucks Preseason 2022 Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks tip off its preseason against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Both the Bucks and Grizzlies had promising playoff teams last season, falling short in their respective conference semifinals. The veteran playoff contenders return lots of talent to make deep runs in the postseason in their respective conferences.

“I want to win a championship and either, anyway or the other, I’d get it done,” Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said via Fox 6’s Lily Zhao. “The feeling that I felt, it was a nice feeling, and you know, I kind of got jealous of Golden State, you know, seeing them in the parade and the ESPYS and like, you know, that feeling now, you know what’s getting stripped away from you, so hopefully, God can bless us to win another one.”

Being a preseason game, stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo may not play much, but both squads have backups worth watching. For Memphis, the Grizzlies will look at who can fill in without the injured Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jackson had surgery on his right foot in June, and he may not return right away in the regular season.

“We are still trying to figure out Jaren’s firm timeline,” Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said via Sports Illustrated’s Fast Break. “I think he is still on the same initial timeline as we said… All the images are showing good signs of healing and I think the timeline is the timeline right now, but we’ll have more updates as we get going forward.”

Potential Grizzlies starters in place of Jackson include Ziaire Williams, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke, Xavier Tillman, Santi Aldama, David Roddy, and Jake LaRavia per Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, has continuity galore with 16 players back from last year’s training camp.

“That is, I think, by a decent number, a record for me in my almost 30 years in the NBA,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said via Fox 6.