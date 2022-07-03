How to Watch Heat vs Kings Summer League Game Online

The Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings face off in the second game of the Summer League season at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Heat vs Kings Summer League (California Classic) online:

Heat vs Kings Summer League 2022 Preview

The Kings and Heat will face off in the second game of the Summer League season

Their 34-point loss exposed some issues that have to be worked on in the coming games.

For the Miami Heat, there were many issues that emerged in their lost to the Lakers in their Summer League opener. The most noticeable was the inability to truly be able to create offense on a consistent basis.

Without Omer Yurtseven, Lakers center Jay Huff was easily the most dominant in the big man on the floor today. It was ruled prior to the weekend that Yurtseven would not play in the California Classic, though I’m not sure how much his presence would’ve helped with how impactful Huff was on both ends.

Yet it was Haywood Highsmith, the lone silver lining in a very dark cloud that emerged for the Heat in that game. Highsmith finished with 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the floor, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. He also had eight rebounds, one assist and a pair of steals.

But what made headlines for the Heat was the struggles that Nikola Jovic had in his debut. Jovic didn’t can his first-and-only shot until 4:05 left in the third quarter and had a few lapses defensively with his discipline. Jovic only scored three points on 1-for-6 shooting.

For the Kings, they showed some positives in Day 1. The one player that obviously was able to shine. The Kings’ top pick showed some promised in his debut after they defeated the Warriors 86-68. The former Iowa star finished with 26 points while shooting 10-for-14 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range along with eight rebounds in 28 minutes.

Meanwhile, there were also great performances by both their two-way players, Neemias Queta and Keon Ellis, who showed why Sacramento signed them to deals.

Queta used his length to produce a couple of amazing blocks on unsuspecting Warriors on Saturday night. Queta also showed some solid offensive moves, finishing behind Murray with 12 points on 6-for-11 shooting.