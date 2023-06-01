Heat vs Nuggets Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will head to Ball Arena to take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 1.

Heat vs Nuggets Game 1 Preview

Denver beat Miami in each of the two games these two teams played against each other this season. The Nuggets won on the road, 112-108, on February 13. Jokic had a game-high 27 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Jimmy Butler had 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in the loss.

The Nuggets also won at home on December 30, 124-119. Heat forward Tyler Herro led Miami in scoring in that loss with 26 points. Herro, who broke his hand in the first game of the playoffs, is expected to return around Game 3, but he likely won’t be ready before that.

Miami has been doing just fine without Herro, though, relying heavily on Butler, who has averaged 28.5 points a game throughout the playoffs. Butler is one of seven Heat players scoring in double figures this postseason, which has been a huge reason the team has made it this far. The No. 8 seed in the East, the Heat sent the 58-win Milwaukee Bucks and the 57-win Boston Celtics home, also beating the New York Knicks in the playoffs so far.

Now, Miami heads to Denver to face the top seed in the West.

“You get to the NBA Finals, it’s not about seeding anymore,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said heading into Game 1. “And for those who are thinking that this is going to be an easy series, I don’t even know what to say to you people. This is going to be the biggest challenge of our lives. This is the NBA Finals. You’re trying to win the first NBA championship in franchise history, and it’s going to be the hardest thing that we’ve ever done — which is the way it should be.”

The Heat are the underdogs again this series, but that may only serve as motivation for Butler and company.

“Everybody’s confidence is so high,” Butler said. “We got belief that we can do something incredibly special. So we’re gonna hit the ground running when we get to Denver, and I like our chances.”

“We have a bunch of guys that just love competition. Just drop us off anywhere and compete for it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Put ourselves out there, open to all the criticism and everything… We don’t care what the rest of the world is saying. We don’t care who is criticizing who. You’ve got to line up between these four lines and let’s figure this out.”