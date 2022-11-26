Where to Watch Idaho vs Southeastern Louisiana Football Today

Back in the FCS playoffs for the first time since 1995, Idaho takes on Southeastern Louisiana in a first-round matchup on Saturday

Idaho vs Southeastern Louisiana Preview

The first round of the Football Championship Subdivision sees a first-time matchup between the 7-4 Idaho Vandals and the 8-3 Southeastern Louisiana Lions.

In his pre-game press conference, Southeastern Louisiana head coach Frank Scelfo said that getting here was a team effort and they’re ready to make a run in the playoffs.

“I’m really happy with our guys, congratulations to our staff, our team, all the things they were able to accomplish, overcoming so much … it was a great team effort [to get to the playoffs],” said Scelfo, adding they’ve had a lot of guys step up big time this year. “I was happy for all those guys involved.”

He also said Idaho has improved a lot over the season and they know this won’t be an easy win.

“Turning our attention now to Idaho coming in this week … let’s fill the stadium up, make it a home field advantage,” said Scelfo, adding, “Idaho, you’re looking at a really good football team. Very sound, very well-coached, it’s a new staff. What they’ve been able to do from week one until now … and you saw ’em get better as the year went on. You saw a few changes take place, but you saw their team grow and develop an identity on both sides of the ball and special teams. I think it’s a very prepared well-coached team, like I mentioned earlier, they really play hard. They’re very good on defense, don’t give you a lot of opportunities on offense. Dynamic, you could say … takes care of the football.”

He added, “They’re a big fourth-down team, which means they want to stay on the field. They’re going to go for it on multiple occasions, we gotta prepare for that. With them on defense, we gotta make sure we take care of the football.. I think they’re plus-10 in the turnover margin, which is huge, that’s a big number there. That’s right at the top of the country and because of that, it allows them to get back on teh field and control the time of possession. They don’t play a lot of snaps because they keep the football on offense, so they keep you from getting on the field on offense and that keeps them off the field on defense, so they’re fresh most of the time. It’ll be a huge challenge.”

The winner of the Idaho/Southeastern Louisiana game will face No. 6 seed Samford in the second round of the playoffs.

The Idaho vs Southeastern Louisiana game kicks off on Saturday, November 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN Plus.