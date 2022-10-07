iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival is airing on Friday, October 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both included CW in most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch a live stream of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the CW (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CW (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of the CW (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 Preview

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival took place on September 23 and 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It aired live at the time across 150 iHeartRadio stations. For those who couldn’t be there in person, it is airing in an edited format on The CW on October 7.

Performers include Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J feat. DJ Z-Trip, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Nicki Minaj, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE and Lauren Spencer-Smith, and more.

“We’re thrilled to once again return to Las Vegas for a weekend full of great live music with this year’s Festival,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, in a statement. “What makes this festival one of a kind is that we have the best artists from every genre of music that we play on our 860 iHeart stations all on one stage. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see so many legends performing together.”

“This is the one music festival that celebrates the best in class in all genres of music,” added John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “Fans love this weekend because they discover new artists and the artists leave with new fans.”

The CW has been iHeartRadio’s exclusive broadcast partner for a decade. The agreement to broadcast the annual music festival and annual Jingle Ball tour concert was re-upped in 2015.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with iHeartMedia,” said CW president Mark Pedowitz at the time. “The iHeartRadio Music Festival kicks off our fall each year with high energy and terrific music, and we are very pleased that we will continue that tradition in the years to come.”

Sykes added, “The CW’s young musically engaged audience is a perfect match for the artists we are discovering on iHeartRadio. These shows serve as perfect promotional showcases for artists and their music on an important platform, and delivers on our mission of connecting the music to the fans.”

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival is airing on Friday, October 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.