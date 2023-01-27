Iowa vs Penn State Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Perhaps the marquee wrestling dual of the 2022-2023 season takes place on Friday night when No. 1 Penn State takes on No. 2 Iowa.

The dual (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Iowa vs Penn State streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Iowa vs Penn State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." Big Ten Network is included in "Choice" and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Iowa vs Penn State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue + Sports Extra" bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Iowa vs Penn State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Iowa vs Penn State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Iowa vs Penn State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Iowa vs Penn State Wrestling 2023 Preview

There are four undefeated NCAA wrestling squads left this season. No. 5 North Carolina State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 2 Iowa and No. 1 Penn State, and this weekend, the No. 1 and No. 2 teams are meeting head to head to see which squad can remain undefeated. I

One of the top matches of the meet is at the weight class when 11-1 Alex Facundo from Penn State takes on 12-2 Patrick Kennedy of Iowa. This pair wrestled against each other in 2019 at the Who’s Number One event, which features the best high school wrestlers in the country, but this will be the first time they’ve met in their college careers. When they met at the Who’s Number One meet, Kennedy won by decision, 5-2.

Coming off Iowa’s win over Wisconsin on January 22, Iowa head coach Tom Brands told reporters that his wrestlers need to give it all this week and not get lazy.

“I know one thing. I know that when we’re ready to go and we’re putting points on the board, things go our way. When we’re winning tough positions, things go our way. If we hang, if it’s lethargic, if it’s lazy, then we’re in trouble and that’s just a metaphor for life. You’ve gotta be aware when somebody’s trying to put a dagger in you,” said Brands.

He continued, “It takes something deep inside you … we’ve had a lot of 5-5 duals in matches. Penn, Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Illinois and we got a pretty doggone [good] heavyweight, he’s got ice water in his veins. So we did what we had to do … can’t be lethargic, can’t hang. There’s no hanging. You hang, you hesitate, you’re dead.”

Brands was asked to elaborate on those matches that came down to heavyweight and he praised nationally ranked No. 3 heavyweight Tony Cassioppi for his grit in getting them those five wins.

“We’ve had five duals meets that go down to heavyweight and he’s won ’em all. He’s got incredible resolve and he’s got a good, even mind and he’s a great heavyweight. He’s best when he’s on the attack,” said Brands. “That’s how he’s gonna win the big prize. We gotta be on the attack … we got a heavyweight that didn’t wait. When you hesitate and when you are unsure — our heavyweight is not unsure … we just gotta keep doing some damage to the rest of the weight classes.”

The Iowa vs Penn State dual meet airs live on Friday, January 27 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time on the Big Ten Network.