Iowa vs Purdue Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

It was a turbulent, extended offseason for Iowa, but the Hawkeyes are eager to get back on the field as they hit the road to take on Purdue on Saturday.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Iowa vs Purdue online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternate channels and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Iowa vs Purdue live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Iowa vs Purdue live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Iowa vs Purdue live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Iowa vs Purdue live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Iowa vs Purdue Preview

Iowa is coming off a 10-win season, but have many questions heading into the season. But the offseason was filled with a different set of questions, separate from the COVID-19 pandemic when head coach Kirk Ferentz was accused of racial discrimination allegations.

“The biggest question to me is, why the blind spot?” Ferentz said. “And I think every person has a blind spot. I’m sure every leader has a blind spot. The former players were very forthcoming. They were very direct, and just pointed out some things that perhaps gave me a new awareness. … The key here is to try to create an environment where everybody feels free to talk and say their mind, and know it’s going to be weighed and valued and measured.”

On the field, the Hawkeyes have to replace Nate Stanley, who is gone after passing for 8,240 yards in his three years as the starter. Spencer Petras is expected to take over under center for Iowa.

“I’m sure I’ll have nerves,” Petras said when asked about the feelings heading into his first start. “Coach Ferentz puts it well, ‘anyone that has a heartbeat, will have some nerves in their first game.’ Something we talk about here is sleeping through the story. It’s kind of a story of the captain of the ship that tied his knots correctly. When the waters get choppy and the storm is coming, he can get through because he’s prepared to the best of his ability and I kind of take pride in that. As long as I prepare to the best of my ability this week, I know I have this offseason and this camp, you know, as my head hits the pillow Friday night, I’ll be able to sleep in and I have faith in the fact that we prepared as much as we can, and we just got to go out and play.”

Purdue will run out some talent, including receivers Rondale Moore and David Bell and defensive end George Karlaftis, who collected 17 TFLs and 7.5 sacks as a freshman last season. But the Boilermakers will be shorthanded on the sideline, as head coach Jeff Brohm tested positive for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately it got me,” he said. “Now I have to recuperate as fast as I can.”