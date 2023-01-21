How to Watch Jaguars vs Chiefs Game Online for Free

The Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) will head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday, January 21.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Jaguars vs Chiefs streaming live online:

Jaguars vs Chiefs Preview

These two teams last met on November 13, with the Chiefs handing the Jags a 27-17 loss at Arrowhead. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four TDs, while Kansas City’s defense defense also came up big in the win, sacking Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence five times.

Will their recent matchup benefit one team more than the other? That remains to be seen, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid thinks both teams have grown since that mid-November meeting.

“There’s going to be some familiarity on both sides, I think,” Reid said heading into the Divisional matchup. “I think they’ll feel probably the same way, but we’re a little different and they’re a little different in some areas, too. So I think for the young guys that was a good experience to play against them. They know the speed of the players that they’re going to play against, but they’ve put in a few more wrinkles in there so you’ve got to make sure you cover it. Will it help you or hurt you? I’d say it probably helped but again, I think those kids have really progressed and done a nice job with it.”

The Chiefs are coming off a first round bye, while the Jags mounted one of the biggest comebacks in a wild-card game, beating the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30, last weekend. Jacksonville fell behind 27-0, after Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half. The second-year QB turned it around in the second half, however, tossing four touchdown passes while also leading the team on a 10-play, 68-yard game-winning drive capped by a field goal from kicker Riley Patterson.

Jags coach Doug Pederson thinks the key to keeping his team’s surprising run going will be for Lawrence to take advantage of every offensive opportunity possible.

“When you get this far into the postseason now, everything matters,” Pederson said, per USA Today. “Every mistake is magnified, every turnover is magnified. Every point you can get – and again – you’re playing an explosive offense, you better score touchdowns. I mean, that just goes without saying. Because you know they’re going to score and you’ve just got to try to minimize as much as possible, but maximize your opportunities.”

Kansas City has won six straight over Jacksonville. Mahomes is 3-0 against the Jags over his career so far.