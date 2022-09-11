How to Watch Jaguars vs Commanders Game Online for Free

Carson Wentz last faced the Jacksonville Jaguars as the starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts in the final week of the 2021 NFL season. It didn’t go well, as Wentz threw for just 185 yards and suffered six sacks during a 26-11 defeat that cost the Colts a spot in the playoffs.

The Colts responded by trading Wentz to the Washington Commanders, who open the new season against a very different Jags teams. Doug Pederson has replaced Urban Meyer as head coach, while new general manager Trent Baalke added a plethora of new faces, including edge-rusher Travon Walker, the top pick in the 2022 draft.

Week 1’s game at FedEX Field is Wentz’s chance to make amends and prove he can still thrive as a starting quarterback after outstaying his welcome in Indianapolis and with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jaguars vs Commanders Preview

Walker is part of a formidable-looking defensive front featuring fellow edge-rusher Josh Allen, who sacked Wentz twice back in January. Wentz is likely to be under pressure again thanks to an offensive line that lost All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff to the Jags in free agency.

Trai Turner has replaced Scherff, but he was one of many Commanders O-linemen who missed time during preseason. It’s something that has head coach Ron Rivera concerned, per ESPN’s John Keim:

Ron Rivera said the season opener still leaves him with a "pit" in his stomach… Said he has a lot of questions about his team because they haven't had all their OL available; tight ends have been missing etc. "I'm anxious to see what we look like," he said. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 9, 2022

Those who are fresh on the line won’t just be tested by Walker and Allen. They’ll also have to deal with the pressure-crazed schemes of defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell who’s “a disciple of Todd Bowles, a man known for his aggressive defensive philosophy. Caldwell has embraced his mentor’s blitz-happy approach,” according to Zach Selby and Logan Paulsen of Commanders.com.

Wentz isn’t the only quarterback who will have to deal with the rush. Jags’ second-year signal-caller Trevor Lawerence will be the primary target for Washington’s front four, featuring three first-round picks, tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, along with end Montez Sweat.

Fortunately for the Jaguars, the fourth first-rounder, Chase Young, is on the PUP list recovering from a knee injury, but the Commanders can still threaten the pocket without him.

The Commanders can likely afford to send extra rushers on the blitz and risk man coverage against a set of wide receivers with plenty to prove. Baalke and Pederson signed Christian Kirk and Zay Jones in free agency, but neither has a history of being a legitimate No. 1 receiver.

Pederson would be wise to call a balanced game, something dependant on how effective running back James Robinson is on his first appearance since tearing his Achilles. For his part, Pederson sounds confident about the involvement of Jacksonville’s primary workhorse, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN:

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says RB James Robinson is 100 percent back from his torn Achilles: "I think he's there. I think he's back." Pederson said Robinson's workload will depend on how he looks, but he doesn't rule out him having his normal workload. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) September 7, 2022

If the Commanders keep Lawrence’s running game under wraps, Wentz has enough weapons to get his career in Washington off to a good start. Few teams have a group of targets as versatile and talented as wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and rookie Jahan Dotson, as well as running backs J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson.

Wentz has his doubters, but give him time and his arm strength will make the most of a gifted supporting cast against a Jaguars team headed in the right direction, but still a work in progress under yet another new regime.