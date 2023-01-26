How to Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 6 Online

Everyone’s favorite guidos and guidettes are back for Season 6 of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” which premieres Thursday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” streaming live online:

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Preview

“Jerz Days” are back on Thursdays when the “Jersey Shore” gang once again reunites and hits the road for “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” season 6. When we last saw the guidos and guidettes, they went on a San Diego vacation that, according to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was “a little messier than normal.”

In the finale, they ended up at (where else?) a strip club and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley remarked, “I don’t know if Zack’s ready to see that side of me, but at the same time, I drank like 17 tequilas, so I am ready.”

Later, Deena Nicole Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino had a little spat, but she later said, “All families fight. The fact that we’re able to come together and then move on from it shows growth.”

The MTV press release for season 6 teases, “For the first time ever, the ‘Shore’ family fist pumps across the USA with epic parties in South Carolina, New Orleans and more.”

It continues:

Following an explosive season five that tested friendships like never before, “Jerzdays” are back with one vacation after another as the “Shore” family fist pumps their way across the country for the first time ever. Between hitting wine country for the launch of Nicole’s new wine label and South Carolina for Mike’s celebrity cornhole tournament to the final stop in New Orleans for a jaw-dropping extended-family getaway – the squad continues to take every trip up a notch. While change is in the air for Mike and Lauren as they prepare for their second child, Vinny makes his dancing debut on ABC’s Dancing with The Stars, and newly-divorced Angelina is on the hunt for love. As always, wherever this group goes the drama follows – leading up to a bombshell no one saw coming.

Original cast members Sorrentino, Farley, Cortese, Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi are all back this season. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is the only one sitting out season 6. Recurring stars include Lauren Sorrentino, Christopher Buckner, Zack Carpinello, and Nikki Hall.

The season 6 premiere is titled “Where’s the Charcuterie” and its description reads, “The roommates rally around Mike as he says goodbye to his beloved dog, Mosey; Deena’s on edge because Angelina’s been hanging out with her brother-in-law; the fam gets a big surprise when they hit the Shore for DJ Pauly D’s gig at Headliners.”

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” season 6 premieres Thursday, January 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.