How to Watch Jets vs Giants Preseason Online Without Cable

Two New York rivals face off as the Giants and Jets battle in a preseason matchup on Saturday at MetLife Stadium.m

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV, depending on where you live. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Jets vs Giants, with the options depending on where you live:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Jets vs Giants Preseason Preview

The New York Jets will rest some key veterans against the Giants in their preseason tilt on Saturday, but expect to get a first look at No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. The former BYU quarterback rocketed up draft charts and will get his first test against NFL competition on Saturday.

“I’m excited, it’s going to be good to prepare, just to get back into a season,” Wilson said. “It’s crazy how fast it flies by from college to now, preparing with these guys. I feel like we’re learning a lot and we still got a lot of time to just keep learning. We’re learning now, we got a lot of learning this week and when we see these different opponents, it’s going to be great for us.”

The Jets are under the direction of first-year head coach Robert Saleh. He’s a defensive mind but has lot of faith in his young quarterback.

“He’s not wavering,” Saleh said. “I’m telling you, he’s in a great space mentally, he’s learning every single day. … He is in such a great place and he loves competing, he loved that red-zone competition period we had going down there [in practice this week], because it challenged him mentally. It forced him to make quick reads and quick decisions because there was a clock on the scoreboard, and the ball had to get up and down. He loves, and he’s taking in all of it. We’re really excited about where he’s at.”

The Giants are not expected to start their No. 1 quarterback Daniel Jones, who they drafted with the No. 6 overall pick in 2019. Mike Glennon will get the start, with Clayton Thorson getting the backup reps. With just three preseason games, every games holds more weight for guys trying to make the roster.

“We expect the majority of our players to play,” Giants coach Joe Judge said. “There are a couple guys we’ve decided for one reason or another, all different reasons, they won’t play in this game, but we’ll talk to the players later today and make sure they know.

“We look at it from a standpoint of trying to evaluate everybody, let everyone be out there and function. So, if you’re trying to evaluate a receiver, the offensive line blocking for the quarterback will get evaluated. Trying to evaluate running backs, whether that be the receivers getting in blocks on the safeties, then cutting off the corners. Everyone has to function as a team. You do consider that in terms of when you put certain players together or who’s having a little chemistry together in practice, or maybe certain units that haven’t clicked quite yet. You want to kind of keep yourself out of a position where you can’t evaluate a player properly on the field. The ultimate goal is to evaluate our players.”