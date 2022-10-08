How to Watch JMU vs Arkansas State Football Online for Free

James Madison faces Arkansas State in a key Sun Belt Conference matchup on Saturday, October 8.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NFL Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which includes NFL Network and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch JMU vs Arkansas State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch JMU vs Arkansas State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL Network, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch JMU vs Arkansas State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch JMU vs Arkansas State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

JMU vs Arkansas State Preview

James Madison (4-0) looks to assert more control in the Sun Belt Conference when facing Arkansas State on Saturday.

“There’s sort of an accountability with the current team and a style of play, the way we play the game,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said via The Breeze. “We do have some new faces in pretty significant roles this year, but they’ve been able to assimilate and I think in the first game they sort of got it started on the right foot.”

In their inaugural FBS and Sun Belt Conference season, the Dukes have proven they belong. JMU dominated its first two opponents, beat Appalachian State and pounded Texas State.

“What we control is our effort and our preparation,” Cignetti said via The Breeze, “and we have to have a great team mindset throughout the whole week in regard to this team that we are gonna play on the road Saturday and execute on a high level.”

Arkansas State (2-3) rebounded from a three-game skid last week with a win over Louisiana-Monroe, 45-28. The Red Wolves’ losses came against Ohio State, Memphis, and Old Dominion, which came down to a late touchdown.

Red Wolves quarterback James Blackman leads the offense with 1,212 yards passing and seven touchdowns versus and interception. The Red Wolves have a solid pair of running backs with Johnnie Lang and Brian Snead, who have more than 230 yards apiece.

JMU quarterback Todd Centeio has been tough to stop with 918 yards passing and 11 touchdowns versus an interception. Centeio also has 279 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

“Everything goes through the quarterback,” ASU head coach Butch Jones said of Centeio via the Arkansas Democrat Gazette’s Mitchell Gladstone. “The word to describe him is dynamic. He’s also their leading rusher and he can do everything. He can make every throw, he can keep plays alive with his legs [and] he has great vision down the field.”

Dukes running backs Latrele Palmer and Percy Agyei-Obese can get the job done on the ground. Palmer has 200 yards and four touchdowns, and Agyei-Obese had 196 yards with an average o 5.9 yards per carry plus two touchdowns.

“Very, very complete football team in all three phases, offense, defense, special teams,” Jones said via KAIT 8. “You see a style of play, you see toughness. You see individuals give high effort. They’re No. 1 in the country in total defense. Then on the other side of the ball, offensively, No. 1 in scoring offense, almost 45 points a game. They have the swagger that they expect to win anywhere, any time, any place they go.”