Kambosos vs Haney Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Undisputed lightweight championship bragging rights are at stake when George Kambosos Jr squares off against Devin Haney on Sunday night. The pair meet at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, and the experts are finding it difficult to separate the two.

One common theme is the fight going the distance. There isn’t much to choose between Kambosos and Haney, with the tale of the tape offering few obvious advantages for either.

Kambosos vs Haney Preview

Kambosos will be the favorite among his fellow Australians, but the Sydney native has more going for him than mere homefield advantage. He also boasts an unbeaten record of 20-0 with 10 knockouts, according to BoxRec.

Where 5’9″ Kambosos falls short is with reach, despite being slightly taller than 5’8″ Haney. The latter has a reach advantage of 71 inches compared to 68. Haney, who is 27-0 with 15 KOs, also has 162 rounds on his pro CV, compared to the 130 his opponent has boxed.

Like most bouts at this level, it’s only fine margins that separate the two fighters. This is reflected among the predictions, with Scott Christ of SB Nation’s Bad Left Hook tipping Kambosos to take things via a split-decision after 12 rounds.

Christ thinks Kambosos can keep the pressure on: “Kambosos is a clever boxer, can pressure well when he needs to, and I’m not sure Haney is going to do well under pressure — much less the pressure of a proper lightweight, which Kambosos is. George may not be a ‘big puncher,’ but he’s not feather-fisted, either.”

By contrast, Christ’s colleague Will Esco expects Haney to emerge victorious, again after 12 rounds, but by majority decision. It’s a similar prediction to the one offered by Patrick Stumberg, who believes Haney can take it by unanimous decision.

Stumberg thinks Haney is equipped to neuter an onslaught by Kambosos and keep him at bay: “He’s more than skilled enough to match Kambosos at range thanks to his speed, sharpness, and three-inch reach advantage, and his strong distance management has long given pressure-focused fighters fits.”

If there’s one area where Haney is at a disadvantage, it’s preparation. His father, Bill Haney, who serves as his son’s head trainer and manager, only received a travel visa at the “eleventh hour,” per Jake Donovan of Boxing Scene.

If a few rushed strategy sessions throw California native Haney off of his game, Kambosos is likely to exploit the opportunity, after working on his counter punching ahead of the fight, per Fight Gist media:

George Kambosos Jr perfecting the jab and Counter punch ahead of the lightweight unification fight against Devin Haney on June 5th at Marvel Stadium, Australia 🇦🇺. 🎥 @georgekambosos#boxing #GeorgeKambososJr #DevinHaney #KambososHaney #unification #unificationbout pic.twitter.com/1kM4Pgnxzq — Fight Gist media (@FightingGist) April 5, 2022

The holder of the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts won’t be easy to unseat, but unbeaten WBC titleholder Haney is no slouch. Either fighter will make a worthy opponent for Vasiliy Lomachenko, who returned to his homeland when the Ukraine was invaded by Russia.

Top Rank president Todd DuBoef says Lomachenko will get a choice to face Sunday’s winner, according to Sky Sports. A former lightweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, Lomachenko is unlikely to consider either Kambosos or Haney the undisputed champ’ until he’s had his say.