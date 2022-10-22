How to Watch Kansas State vs TCU Football Game for Free

For week eight of the 2022-2023 college football season, the Kansas State Wildcats are taking on the TCU Horned Frogs.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Kansas State vs TCU streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Kansas State vs TCU live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox Sports 1 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Kansas State vs TCU live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Kansas State vs TCU live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Kansas State vs TCU live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Kansas State vs TCU live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Kansas State vs TCU Preview

The undefeated Horned Frogs of Texas Christian University are taking on the 5-1 Kansas State Wildcats for a Big 12 showdown between two highly-ranked teams — No. 8 TCU vs. No. 17 Kansas State.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said in his pre-game press conference (via 247 Sports) that they’re excited about this challenge.

“We got to weather the storm from the environment … Guys are excited about the challenge of going to TCU. We know it’s going to be a really good environment. It’s going to be really loud. We’re playing an excellent football team that our guys know is playing with a lot of confidence,” said Klieman.

He also said that TCU quarterback Max Duggan is “a nightmare” on the field and he’s got good wide receivers to help him out.

“[Duggan’s] ability to run the football, whether it’s designed runs, scrambles, has been a nightmare for teams as well as spreading the ball out,” Klieman said. “The receivers are playing at a really, really high level, the running backs are playing at a high level. They’re blocking up front really well. And then you mix in the amount of tempo that they’re running … they’re getting a lot of people misaligned.”

In his own pre-game press conference (via TCU 360), TCU head coach Sonny Dykes and his team praised Kansas State because they know this won’t be an easy victory.

“They’re hard to beat, they know how to win and they have a good formula for doing it,” said Dykes, adding, “The guys are doing what we ask them to do, we got talented guys. You know how this stuff goes, we talked about this way of climbing up the ladder — as you have success, more is expected of you and you gotta be able to carry that load. It felt like it was a little bit of a hard load for us early, felt like we played a little tight … but once we decided hey, look, we’re just gonna relax and play, then we played well. It’s gonna be important on us to just realize this is a one-week-at-a-time, what have you done for me lately business … it’s gonna be a challenge for us to finish down the stretch.”

“There are no easy games in the Big 12,” added offensive lineman Wes Harris.

The Kansas State vs. TCU game kicks off on Saturday, October 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Fox Sports 1.