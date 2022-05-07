Kentucky Derby 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The first jewel of the Triple Crown is up for grabs on Saturday when the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby takes place at Churchill Downs in front of an expected crowd of more than 150,000.

The “Run for the Roses” (6:57 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, while USA Network (Noon-2:30 p.m. ET) and NBC (2:30-7:30 p.m. ET) will also have coverage of Derby Day undercard races.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Kentucky Derby:

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC and USA Network are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA Network and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with USA Network, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Kentucky Derby 2022 Preview

One of the marquee sporting events of the year takes place Saturday when twenty of the best three-year-old horses compete in the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

The co-betting favorites as of Saturday afternoon were Epicenter and Taiba, each with 5-1 odds.

Epicenter is trained by Steven Asmussen, who is looking for his first Kentucky Derby victory. The Hall of Fame trainer is the all-time leader in wins in North America and will have a great opportunity to breakthrough with his first Derby win on Saturday with a horse who has won four of six races, including three prep competitions in Louisiana.

Taiba was once trained by six-time Derby champion Bob Baffert but was passed on to Baffert’s former assistant Tim Yakteen to train in the lead-up to the “Run for the Roses.” The inexperienced, undefeated colt will be making only his third start on Saturday, following a win in the Santa Anita Derby.

Baffert was suspended for two years by Churchill Downs after his Derby winner from last year, Medina Spirit, failed a post-race drug test and was ultimately forced to give up the victory and prize money. The Brad Cox-trained Mandaloun, who finished second last May, was named the winner following the disqualification this past February.

Zandon was the morning-line favorite on Monday at 3-1 odds. The Chad Brown-trained horse won last month’s Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland and will start from the tenth position. His odds had dipped to 7-1 as of Saturday afternoon.

In addition to Taiba, Yakteen is the trainer of Messier, another one of the favorites going into Saturday’s race. The Canadian-bred horse won the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and finished runner-up to Taiba in the Santa Anita Derby.

The post time for the race is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET. A capacity crowd of over 150,000 people is expected at Churchill Downs for the first time since 2019.

Here’s a look at the contenders for the 148th Kentucky Derby. Note, the morning-line odds were drawn on Monday and will be subject to change right up until the race’s post time on Saturday.