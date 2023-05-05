Kentucky Oaks 2023: How to Watch Oaks Day Races Online

Before Saturday’s main event at Churchill, the fillies will take part in the 2023 Kentucky Oaks on Friday.

Coverage of the Oaks Day races, including the main event Kentucky Oaks (5:51 p.m. ET start time), will be televised on USA Network from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include USA Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and you want a free option, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Kentucky Oaks streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Kentucky Oaks 2023 Preview

Per tradition, the Kentucky Oaks is held every year the day before the Kentucky Derby. The race is a 1 1/8 miles with a $1.25 million purse going to the winner

Wet Paint is the favorite to win the Oaks this year and she’ll be taking off from the No. 7 post spot.

Trainer Brad Cox is happy with the draw. “It’s a good draw. I think there’s going to be some speed in there which should benefit her,” said Cox. “We’ll see but ultimately it comes down to the trip for her. She’s one that doesn’t have much speed and has to close into what we hope will be a hot pace and hopefully she can get there.”

Winner of the Fair Grounds Oaks in late March, Southlawn could be coming on at the right time and will be a potential upset candidate to watch.

“We’ve been very fortunate. She just seems to be doing really well at the right time,” Southlawn’s trainer, Norm Casse, said. “I feel like she’s doing better now than she was going into the Fair Grounds Oaks. It’s one of those things where everything just seems to be clicking at the right time.”

Three horses (Taxed, Julia Shining and Hoosier Philly) made the also-eligible list and could be drawn if there’s a scratch.

Here’s a look at the horses competing in the Kentucky Oaks this year, also-eligibles included:

1. Mimi Kakushi (20-1 morning-line odds)

Jockey: Mickael Barzalona

Trainer: Salem bin Ghadayer

Owner: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed al-Maktoum

Career record: 5 starts – 3 wins – 0 seconds – 0 thirds

Career earnings: $212,701

2. The Alys Look (15-1)

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Trainer: Brad Cox

Owners: Ike and Dawn Thrash

Career record: 6 starts – 2 wins – 1 second – 2 thirds

Career earnings: $190,528

3. Gambling Girl (15-1)

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Owner: Repole Stable

Career record: 9 starts – 2 wins – 2 seconds – 2 thirds

Career earnings: $257,410

4. Southlawn (8-1)

Jockey: Rey Gutierrez

Trainer: Norm Casse

Owner: Robert E. Masterson

Career record: 7 starts – 3 wins – 0 seconds – 0 thirds

Career earnings: $318,369

5. Wonder Wheel (12-1)

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Trainer: Mark Casse

Owner: D. J. Stable

Career record: 7 starts – 4 wins – 2 seconds – 0 thirds

Career earnings: $1,578,225

6. Botanical (4-1)

Jockey: Chris Landeros

Trainer: Brad Cox

Owners: LNJ Foxwoods and Clearsky Farms

Career record: 6 starts – 4 wins – 1 second – 0 thirds

Career earnings: $374,410

7. Wet Paint (5-2)

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Trainer: Brad Cox

Owner: Godolphin

Career record: 6 starts – 4 wins – 1 second – 0 thirds

Career earnings: $689,000

8. Promiseher America (30-1)

Jockey: Jorge Vargas Jr.

Trainer: Ray Handal

Owners: Hoffman Thoroughbreds and Tom F. McCrocklin

Career record: 4 starts – 2 wins – 1 second – 0 thirds

Career earnings: $198,138

9. And Tell Me Nolies (15-1)

Jockey: Ramon Vazquez

Trainer: Peter Miller

Owner: Peter Redekop B.C. Ltd.

Career record: 7 starts – 3 wins – 2 seconds – 0 thirds

Career earnings: $472,800

10. Flying Connection (15-1)

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Trainer: Todd Fincher

Owners: Brad King, Randy Andrews, G. Chris Coleman, Jim Cone, Suzanne Kirby, and Lee Lewis

Career record: 7 starts – 4 wins – 0 seconds – 1 third

Career earnings: $294,700

11. Defining Purpose (12-1)

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Owners: Magdalena Racing, Colette Marie Vanmatre and James Ball

Career record: 7 starts – 3 wins – 0 seconds – 1 third

Career earnings: $543,688

12. Dorth Vader (20-1)

Jockey: Luis Saez

Trainer: Mike Yates

Owner: John Ropes

Career record: 8 starts – 4 wins – 0 seconds – 1 third

Career earnings: $339,633

13. Affirmative Lady (10-1)

Jockey: John Velazquez

Trainer: Graham Motion

Owner: AMO Racing USA

Career record: 6 starts – 2 wins – 1 second – 2 thirds

Career earnings: $270,568

14. Pretty Mischievous (10-1)

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Trainer: Brendan Walsh

Owner: Godolphin

Career record: 6 starts – 4 wins – 1 second – 1 third

Career earnings: $501,310

(Also-Eligible) 15. Taxed (20-1)

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

Trainer: Randy Morse

Owner: Richard Bahde

Career record: 7 starts – 1 win – 2 seconds – 0 thirds

Career earnings: $199,644

(Also-Eligible) 16. Julia Shining (15-1)

Jockey: Luis Saez

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Owner: Stonestreet Stables

Career record: 4 starts – 2 wins – 0 seconds – 2 thirds

Career earnings: $262,575

(Also-Eligible) 17. Hoosier Philly (30-1)

Jockey: Edgar Morales

Trainer: Tom Amoss

Owner: Gold Standard Racing Stable

Career record: 5 starts – 3 wins – 0 seconds – 1 third

Career earnings: $478,610