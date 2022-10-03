Kings vs Lakers Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Sacramento Kings take on the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA preseason action on Monday, October 3.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV (nationally) and Spectrum SportsNet (in the Lakers market), but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all include NBA TV and come with a free trial.

Here's a full guide on the different ways to watch the Kings vs Lakers streaming live online:

Kings vs Lakers Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers look to bounce back from a disappointing season, and the Sacrament Kings look to build with another lottery pick. The two Western Conference non-playoff teams meet on the hardwood on Monday in NBA preseason action.

Lakers superstar LeBron James doesn’t normally play much at all in the preseason, but he plans otherwise this year. James said it would be “More than I played last year” according to NBA.com’s Mark Medina.

James and the Lakers missed the postseason amid a 33-49 record. New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham looks to turn things around.

“Laid down some house rules in the film room,” Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn said of Ham via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “It’s definitely a different vibe once you walk in. … It’s a different vibe with the new coaching staff, Coach Ham coming in and implementing things that he wants done. And guys are buying in.”

Nunn is one of only six Lakers back this year. New faces with the Lakers include Patrick Beverley, Marvin Bagley III, Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr., Damian Jones, Thomas Bryant, and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Sacramento rookie and lottery pick Keegan Murray makes his preseason debut. The former Iowa star won MVP for the NBA Summer League.

“He’s great. Great kid and and comes in and works everyday in the gym,” Kings forward Domontas Sabonis said via 247 Sports. “Everyone saw him in Summer League… he’s going to be amazing for us. I feel like he fits in perfectly in our system that we are trying to build.”

The Kings also added Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter in the offseason. Monk, who played for the Lakers last season, will face his old team on Monday.

Amid the Kings’ changes, head coach Mike Brown at least won’t publicly commit to who will start this season.

“I’m not even sure who the first five are gonna be quite yet,” Brown told independent reporter Deuce Mason. “You know, obviously Fox is going to start for us. Domantas is gonna start for us. HB is going to start for us, you know, but, you know, we’re kind of up in there a little bit with the 2 and the 4 spots.”

“Right now, there are some guys that we feel have a real good chance at starting for us in those spots, but we’re going to keep probably mixing those two spots around to see what we can get,” Brown added.