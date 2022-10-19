Knicks vs Grizzlies Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the New York Knicks at FedExForum on Wednesday, October 19, in the 2022-23 season opener for both squads.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Knicks vs Grizzlies streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Knicks vs Grizzlies Preview

The Knicks finished with a 37-45 regular season record last season, while the Grizzlies finished second in the Western Conference with a surprising 56-26 mark.

Last season, the Knicks’ offense finished with an offensive rating of 110.4 (22nd in the NBA) while finishing 11th in defensive rating (110.5). New York went 3-1 in the preseason, and concerns about their bench emerged after the unit wasted a 10-point lead against the Pacers on October 12. The Knicks lost, 109-100, getting outscored 32-21 in the fourth quarter.

This offseason, New York added former Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson, who averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists last season, and backup center Isaiah Hartenstein, who had per 36 minutes averages of 16.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists last year. It will be interesting to see how the two affect the Knicks’ offense. Hartenstein in particular should help with defensive depth.

Along with Brunson, New York’s starting lineup should include RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle and potentially Evan Fournier. Heading into the season opener, Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin were both limited in practice, and while Toppin is expected to play, Grimes may not be ready.

“When he’s ready, he’s ready,” Thibodeau said about Grimes, via the New York Post. “We just get the daily report. If he’s not ready, next guy, get in there.”

For Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, it’s about improving upon last season while showing that they can compete with the NBA elite.

Memphis lost to the Golden State Warriors in Round 2 of the playoffs, and the team has the bulk of its top players back from last season. The Grizzlies just extended forward/center Brandon Clarke, who should be a key role player for them again this season.

Morant, an early MVP candidate, averaged over 27 points, six assists and five rebounds per game last season, and he’ll be leading a core also featuring Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson and Dillon Brooks, although Jackson won’t be ready to play for several months, as he’s recovering from foot surgery.

“It’s no pressure for us,” Morant said heading into the season. “We didn’t win the championship. So for us, it’s pretty much going to the next level, continuing to improve and go win a championship.”

Last year, Memphis averaged 115.5 points per game (5th in NBA) while allowing 109.9 points a game on defense (4th). If they can continue to be a balanced unit, they could go even further this year.