Lakers vs Warriors Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday, May 2.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes TNT and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Lakers vs Warriors online:

Lakers vs Warriors Game 1 Preview

The Lakers took out the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in Round 1 of the playoffs, winning Game 6 in dominant fashion, 125-85.

On the other side, Golden State took out the Sacramento Kings in seven games, coming back to win the series after losing the first two games on the road. Things won’t get any easier for Curry and company.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said about playing L.A. “I think the Lakers changed their team dramatically at the trade deadline. They made some brilliant moves and became an entirely different team. Darvin [Ham] has done an incredible job guiding that team. They’re excellent defensively. We they’ve got one of the all-time greats in LeBron. But a lot of talent across the roster. So it’s going to take a big effort to beat them and we know how good they are.”

Curry averaged 33.7 points in the Warriors’ series against the Kings, scoring an NBA record 50 points in Game 7. Jarred Vanderbilt, Austin Reaves and Dennis Schröder will be tasked with slowing Curry down, and it won’t be an easy one.

Another key matchup will be between the big men: Lakers’ Anthony Davis against Warriors center Kevon Looney. The Dubs big man had rebound totals of 13, 14, 20, 21 and 22 in five games against the Kings. Looney was a virtual rebound machine in the first round, and if he continues to haul in boards like nobody’s business, the Lakers could be in big trouble.

Still, all eyes will be on James and Curry, and for good reason. James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists this past season, while Curry netted 29.4 points, 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

“It’s the best rivalry of this generation,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “LeBron, what he was able to do, [going] to [eight] straight Finals and obviously Steph and those guys, what they were able to do with those four championships. That’s the rivalry. Rivalry of the generations, particularly those two players.”

The Lakers went 3–1 against the Warriors this season, with the results as follows:

Oct. 18, 2022: Warriors 123, Lakers 109

Feb. 11, 2023: Lakers 109, Warriors 103

Feb. 23, 2023: Lakers 124, Warriors 111

March 5, 2023: Lakers 113, Warriors 105

These two teams last met in the postseason in May of 2021, when the Lakers defeated the Warriors 103-100 in the Western Conference Play-In game.