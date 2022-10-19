Magic vs Pistons Live Stream: How to Watch Game for Free

Two up-and-coming young teams clash in an NBA season opener when the Detroit Pistons face the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, October 19.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on Bally Sports Florida (in Magic market) and Bally Sports Detroit (in Pistons market), while anyone out of market can watch on NBA League Pass.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and is the only streaming service to include Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Detroit.

If the game is out of your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on FuboTV, which offers NBA League Pass with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Magic vs Pistons, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If the Game is in Your Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” All local sports networks, including Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Detroit (local markets), are included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Magic vs Pistons live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If the Game is out of Your Market

NBA League Pass, which lets you watch every out-of-market NBA game, is available as a separate add-on to FuboTV’s main package, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Magic vs Pistons live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Magic vs Pistons live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch the Magic vs Pistons live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Magic vs Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic feature a matchup between two young squads with promising talent. Neither team is likely to make the playoffs this season, but both squads have talent to become future contenders.

Orlando has two lottery picks on the roster in Paolo Banchero, this year’s No. 1 pick, and Jalen Suggs, last year’s No. 5 pick. Suggs averaged 11.8 points, 4.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 3.6 rebounds as a rookie amid injury, which limited him to 48 games. Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists last season for Duke, which reached the Final Four.

“Everything counts now,” Banchero wrote in his diary via The Associated Press. “The season is starting and it’s the real thing. Every win, every loss counts, so this is another level of seriousness that you’ve got to bring. You’ve got to focus while also embracing it and having fun.”

“It’s not like college, and in a good way,” Banchero added. “:You have all day to focus on your job and your craft, your body and yourself. We’re here in the AdventHealth Training Center probably for three, four hours out of the day. Other guys have a wife and kids or other obligations, but myself, I don’t have anything else to do but this.”

Detroit has a talented young core with Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, and Jaden Ivey, and Saddiq Bey. Cunningham and Bey are arguably the biggest stars of that group. Cunningham averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.2 steals last season. Bey posted 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game last year.

“Yeah. We’ve got new pieces around me, new guys that are just now getting into the flow of it,” Cunningham said via NBA.com’s Keith Langlois. “So I definitely wanted to have the offense moving and just have the ball moving – not just playing with me and me trying to be aggressive the whole time.”

“I think it’s a balance effect,” Cunningham added. “Me being aggressive opens up a lot of things for the team, as well. I learned that from the preseason and I’m ready to keep moving forward.”

Stewart is strong rebounder, coming off of a season where he averaged 8.7 rebounds per game. He also averaged 8.3 points, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 blocks per night.

Ivey, the No. 5 pick in this year’s draft, arrives to the Motor City with a lot of promise after a strong career at Purdue. He averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists last season for the Boilermakers.

Duren, the No. 13 pick this year, gives the Pistons a talent young big man. He averaged 12 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 2.1 blocks for the Memphis Tigers in college last season.

Banchero’s diary entry for the Associate Press concludes with a sentiment that could apply to both of these young squads the they tip-off their seasons in the Motor City.

“We’re all young. Everyone on this team kind of has something to prove,” Banchero wrote. “I mean, it’s not going to happen overnight. It’s not going to happen in a week. It’s a long process. It’s a marathon. I think we all embrace that. And I think we’ll surprise people this year.”