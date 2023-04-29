Maryland Spring Game Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The annual Maryland Red-White Spring Game will take place on Saturday, April 29 at SSECU Stadium.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Maryland Spring Game streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Big Ten Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Maryland Spring Game live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Maryland Spring Game live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Big Ten Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get 50% Off Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Maryland Spring Game live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Maryland Spring Game live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 Maryland Spring Game live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Maryland Spring Game 2023 Preview

The Terrapins finished with an 8-5 overall record last season, going 4-5 in Big Ten play. They averaged 28.2 points a game on offense in 2022, while giving up 23.2 points per contest on defense. Maryland could boast a potentially explosive offense yet again this coming season, as last year’s starting quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa will return.

Tagovailoa threw for 3,86o yards and 26 touchdowns last year, completing 69.2 of his passes, putting up seven 300-yard games. Standout running back Roman Hemby will also return. Hemby racked up 989 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground while also adding 289 receiving yards.

In addition to Tagovailoa and Hemby, several second-team Big Ten selections will be returninthis season, including tight end TE Corey Dyches, offensive lineman Delmar Glaze, linebacker Jaishawn Barham, safety Beau Brade and punter Colton Spangler.

New faces fans could see in the spring game include Tamarcus Cooley, Deandre Duffus, Dillan Fontus, Ryan Manning, Tayvon Nelson, D.J. Samuels, Rico Walker and Braeden Wisloski.

Maryland’s offensive line will be one thing to watch in the spring game. The Terps lost left tackle Jaelyn Duncan, left guard Mason Lunsford, center Johari Branch and right guard Spencer Anderson, so it will be interesting to see how the team goes about protecting Tagovailoa.

“To go from seven wins, eight wins to trying to compete for championships is a big task,” Terps head coach Mike Locksley said, via DBK News. “And we’re up for it as a program.”

The Maryland coach says this spring has given the team “an opportunity to evaluate the younger players who maybe didn’t play a bunch a year ago but now are thrust into some opportunities and roles where we get to evaluate them and see who can be playmakers for us as we start our season prep.”

“I feel like the team is really competitive right now,” Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still added. “Guys are getting after it. Guys working hard. A lot of guys stay after to get in extra work and coach is instilling competitiveness and toughness and consistency. So I feel like guys are really just trying to be consistent, get after it every day and get better

Here’s a look at Maryland’s schedule for the upcoming season:

Sept. 2 – Towson

Sept. 9 – Charlotte

Sept. 15 – UVA (Friday game)

Sept. 23 – at Michigan St.

Sept. 30 – Indiana

Oct. 7 – at Ohio St.

Oct. 14 – Illinois

Oct. 21 – BYE

Oct. 28 – at Northwestern

Nov. 4 – Penn St.

Nov. 11 – at Nebraska

Nov. 18 – Michigan

Nov. 25 – at Rutgers