Mavs vs Clippers Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Kyrie Irving is set to make his Dallas debut on Wednesday when the Mavericks takes on the Los Angeles Clippers.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Mavs vs Clippers streaming live online:

Mavs vs Clippers Preview

The top slots in the Western Conference are being tightly contested so far in the 2022-2023 NBA season. While the Denver Nuggets sit firmly in first place with a 37-17 record, just five games separate slots 2 through 10.

This week, two of those teams are facing off when the Dallas Mavericks, who sit at 28-26, visit the Los Angeles Clippers, who are 30-26. This will be the fourth meeting so far this season between the two teams. The Mavs won the first contest by two points, but the Clippers then won both match-ups in January by double digits.

Two weeks ago after their second loss to the Clippers, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said in his post-game press conference that the Clippers were the better team that day, but their team learned a lot from the game.

“I thought the second half we just came out a little flat. Giving up the lead and then being down by five, we just kept fighting. Give them credit, they were the better team, but I think we learned a lot this afternoon,” said Kidd.

When asked about his team’s free throw shooting — they missed 11 free throws in their second loss to the Clippers — Kidd said that they have to do better.

“You gotta work. You gotta be confident. You gotta get your routine. We work on it every day at practice. It is a big thing. When you get to the line the most in the league and you’re shooting in the bottom of the league, that doesn’t help you win. Free throws can help you win, especially when you’re a good team. Clippers shoot 98 percent, they missed one, so it’s understanding it stops runs and it continues to keep a run going and that’s our next step of growth, is being able to make those free throws,” said Kidd.

Kidd is not wrong. The Mavs are the second-highest team in the NBA in terms of free throws attempted, but they are fourth-to-last in free throw percentage at 74 percent.

He also said that when they’re forced to play small ball against the Clippers, their wings have to learn how to drive to the lane

“It puts a lot of pressure on our wings, being able to close out to their wings and they won that battle this afternoon of being able to, when we close out, they just re-drove us. If it wasn’t a layup, it was free throws. So that’s something that we can learn to do when we are small. I thought we settled for some threes where we could have re-drove it when we are small to get to the rim. It’s something that we’ll look at and we’ll get better at,” said Kidd.