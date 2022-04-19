‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4 Streaming: How to Watch Online

“Sons of Anarchy” spinoff drama “Mayans M.C.” is back for a fourth season, premiering on Tuesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Mayans M.C.” Season 4 episodes streaming online, with the first two options offering free trials:

When we last saw the men of the Mayans Motorcycle Club, it was an all-out war between the different charters, with the Santo Padre branch setting their sights on killing the president of the Yuma branch. They succeed and the president of the Tucson charter suggests all the branches put this ugliness behind them and move forward.

Except wait! They did not succeed and the Oakland president shot the Tucson president in the back of the head as the Yuma president stepped out of the shadows.

Meanwhile, Taza (Raoul Trujillo) confessed to Bishop (Michael Irby) that it was actually he (Taza) who killed Riz (Antonio Jaramillo), not the Vatos Malditos club. An off-screen gunshot makes it seem as though Bishop killed Taza, while EZ (J.D. Pardo) and the Santo Padre’s clubhouse get fire-bombed by several other charters.

When the show returns for its fourth season, the FX press release teases:

Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ, his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation from other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) after a heart wrenching betrayal.

The season four premiere is titled “Cleansing of the Temple” and its description simply reads, “War descends on Santo Padre.”

Then immediately following the premiere comes episode two, titled “Hymn Among the Ruins.” Its description reads, “The club navigates a tenuous new world order.”

And on April 26 comes episode three, titled “Self Portrait in a Blue Bathroom.” Its description reads, “In order for Santo Padre to get back in the drug trade, EZ must carry out a favor.”

The season four trailer teased the addition to a new character, a woman named Sofia (Andrea Cortes), who becomes romantically involved with EZ this season.

And during the March 2022 Q&A panel with the Television Critics Association, co-creator Elgin James teased that the past isn’t “ever going to go away” completely.

“Once the water breaks the dike, I don’t know if it ever ends. I don’t know how you put that back together,” said Elgin. “We start [season four] off with a bang; we come out swinging. There’s more action in the first episode than there was in the three earlier seasons. We will take our time and be patient because we also have to reset ourselves emotionally. But once it starts rolling again, there’s no stopping it. [The war] is definitely going to take a season, and it may take the rest of these characters a lifetime.”

“Mayans M.C.” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FX.