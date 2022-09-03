Miami vs Bethune-Cookman Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Miami Hurricanes open their season with the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday, September 3.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ACC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Bethune-Cookman vs Miami streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Bethune-Cookman vs Miami live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ACC Network is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Bethune-Cookman vs Miami live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network Extra and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ACC Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Bethune-Cookman vs Miami live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Bethune-Cookman vs Miami live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Bethune-Cookman vs Miami live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Bethune-Cookman vs Miami Preview

Miami look get off to a strong start on Saturday against Bethune-Cookman.

The Hurricanes begin the Mario Cristobal area. A former Hurricanes star, Cristobal took over the program this offseason, and he looks to restore the Miami program as one of the better ones in the nation.

“This means the world to me,” Cristobal said via 247 Sports. “That is the best way I can describe it. When you play at a certain place, it is different. I think there is eight to nine head coaches in division one football that are coaching at their alma maters…It is off the charts, super special, but unfortunately for the nostalgia side of it, all my focus is on my team and the process.”

Miami regularly contended for national titles in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s before falling into mediocrity. Cristobal won two titles with the Hurricanes in 1989 and 1991.

Bethune-Cookman looks to improve from a 2-9 season. Wildcats head coach Terry Sims wants his team to for move forward from that.

“We had a setback last year after having not been together as a team for 20 months,” Sims told the Miami Herlad about last season and the cancelled 2020 season because of COVID-19. “No workouts, no meetings, no practices, no nothing.”

“This year, we have grown closer as a team. We’re going to be an aggressive, attacking football team,” Sims added.

Miami Key Players

Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke could make a run at the Heisman Trophy this season. Van Dyke gets the tradition of Miami in trying to lead the Hurricanes back to prominence.

“I mean, this is a special place,” Van Dyke said via The Associated Press. “You see all these names out there. And the history that this place comes with, it’s unbelievable. Those guys want to bring the program back to what it used to be. That’s why those guys are so driven to come back here and build it back.”

Bethune-Cookman Key Players

Bethune-Cookman running back Que’shaun Byrd has excellent speed.

Wildcats tight end Kemari Averett has height at 6-foot-7 and can make big catches.