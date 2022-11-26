How to Watch Michigan-Ohio State Game Online for Free

College football’s greatest rivalry is upon us once again when the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) head to The Shoe on November 26 to take on the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0).

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Michigan vs Ohio State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Michigan vs Ohio State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Michigan vs Ohio State Preview

All eyes will be on this Big Ten showdown, with the winner taking home the Big Ten East title while also moving on to the Big Ten Championship. Last year, the Wolverines handed the Buckeyes a 42-27 loss, racking up six rushing touchdowns in the win. It was the first time since 2011 Michigan beat its rival, and the team will be looking for its first back-to-back wins over Ohio State since the 1999-2000 seasons.

Michigan boasts the fourth-best rushing attack in the nation heading into this game, averaging 243.82 yards on the ground per contest. Running back Blake Corum is a huge reason why, as he has 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground so far this season. Corum suffered a knee injury last week against Illinois, and his status for this game is still in question.

Whether Corum plays could go a long way to determining how well Michigan does in this game. Ohio State is allowing 107 yards per game on the ground, and its rushing defense may be the key here.

“We know Ohio State’s our toughest competition. This will be our toughest test to date,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said, via ESPN. “They’re a really good team, improved team. It’s a tremendous team. And we’re very grateful to be in this position to be playing in this game. Winner takes the East, you know, winner takes all right there. … It’s like superheroes. It’s through a strong opponent that you get to find out who you are.”

The Wolverines are scoring 39.4 points per game, while OSU has the nation’s highest-scoring offense, putting up 46.5 points per contest. Michigan also has the top defense in college football, allowing just 241.3 yards per game. They’ll have their hands full against C.J. Stroud and a Buckeyes receiving corps that includes Marvin Harrison Jr., who has just under 1,000 yards to go with 11 TDs on the season.

Michigan is ranked 10th in the Big Ten in quarterback rating on 3rd down passes, so Stroud will have his opportunities — and it’s clear Ohio State is still feeling the sting of last year’s loss.

“Well, I think you’re shaped by whatever happened in your past and we have scars,” OSU coach Ryan Day said. “It motivated us all offseason. We worked very hard to get to this moment here and now it’s time to go prepare the best we can. That’s what we’re going to focus on physically, mentally, and emotionally to go play the hardest game we’ve ever played. Going to find out where we’re at on Saturday.”

Michigan leads the all-time series against Ohio State, 59-51-6.