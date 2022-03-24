Minnesota State vs Harvard Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Minnesota State Mankato and Harvard meet in the Albany Regional of the NCAA hockey tournament on Thursday.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU.

Minnesota State vs Harvard Preview

Minnesota State Mankato looks to keep things rolling when facing Harvard in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Mavericks (35-5-0) haven’t lost since Jan. 14 in a 4-2 defeat at Northern Michigan. MSUM carries a 15-game winning streak into the tournament.

Harvard (21-10-3) looks to spoil it all. The Crimson edged Quinnipiac 3-2 in overtime on March 19 to win the ECAC tournament championship. Matthew Coronato scored the game-winner for Harvard.

“In that moment, you realize that what we’ve been working for, a chance to play in the tournament and compete against the best teams, we had it,” Coronato said according to the Calgary Sun’s Wes Gilbertson. “But honestly, my first thought was just to go straight to our goalie [Mitchell Gibson], who played an unbelievable game. I think he had 40-something saves, kept us in it all night. He was unbelievable. So I think the first thought for me was to go congratulate him.”

MSUM also needed overtime in its conference championship game. Jack McNelly scored the game-winner in that one for a 2-1 Mavericks win against Bemidji State for the CCHA title.

Bemidji State and Minnesota State played hard into overtime 💪 The Mavericks came out on top, securing their spot in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/nF5LRPPE7D — FloHockey (@FloHockey) March 21, 2022

Last season’s Mavericks squad made the Frozen Four but fell in the semifinals. Many of those players return this season.

“We have a core group of guys who went through that last year, played in the Frozen Four, played in these regional games, so I think for us just use those experiences to our advantage. Play our best hockey this time of year because at the end of the day, it’s single elimination,” Mavericks senior defensemen Wyatt Aamodt said according to KEYC’s Mary Rominger. “For us as a leadership group, just keep talking to those guys. Let them know what the situation is going to be like.”

“But, at the end of the day, hockey is hockey,” Aamondt added. “It’s a one-game thing. We’ve been doing it all of our lives. We’ll mind our Ps and Qs going into the weekend, but this is a business trip, absolutely, so we’ve got to go there and put our best foot forward and let’s start dancing with them.”

MSU Mankato Leaders

Forwards Nathan Smith and Julian Napravink lead the Mavericks with 18 goals, 31 assists, and 49 points each. Smith, a junior, got selected by Winnipeg in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft. Napravink, a senior, reached career highs in goals, assists, and points in his fourth season with the team.

Junior forward Brendan Furry has been tough to stop with 11 goals and 30 assists for 41 points. Furry took off this season after just netting 13 points on five goals and eight assists in 2020-2021.

Cade Borchardt, also a junior forward, has his best college season going with 40 points on 15 goals and 25 assists in 40 games.

Senior goalie Dryden McKay has been tough to get past with a .934 save percentage and 1.27 goals allowed per game. McKay also has a 35-4-0 record.

Harvard Leaders

Coronato leads the Crimson in goals, 18, and points, 35, this season. The freshman forward came to campus as 2021 first-round NHL Draft pick of the Calgary Flames.

Junior forward Nick Abruzzese and junior defensemen Henry Thrun have the second-highest point totals and 32 points apiece. Abruzzese, a 2019 fourth-round NHL Draft pick by Toronto, has nine goals and 23 assists. Thrun, Anaheim’s 2019 fourth-round pick, has seven goals and 25 assists.

Sophomore forward Alex Laferriere has 29 points on 14 goals and 15 assists. The Los Angeles Kings selected Laferriere in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Junior goalie Mitchell Gibson has a .919 save percentage and a 2.11 goals against average. Gibson has an 18-9-1 record this season.